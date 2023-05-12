The Glory’s Lim Ji Yeon, Kim Tae Hee and others participate in Lies Hidden in My Garden script reading session

On May 12th, the production team of Genie TV's original drama 'Lies Hidden in My Garden' unveiled the scene of the first script reading attended by actors. 'Lies Hidden in My Garden' is a drama based on the best-selling novel of the same name. It is a suspense thriller about two women living completely different lives who meet due to a suspicious smell coming from the backyard. In particular, 'Lies Hidden in My Garden' is attracting attention as a new work by director Jung Ji Hyun, who was recognized for his directing skills in the dramas 'Enter a search term WWW' and 'Twenty Five Twenty One'.

The cast:

Here, a solid lineup of actors leading to Kim Tae Hee, Lim Ji Yeon, Kim Sung Oh and Choi Jae Rim predicts the birth of a high-quality thriller. At the script reading site that day, talented actors such as director Jung Ji Hyun, writer Giani, Kim Tae Hee (Moon Joo Ran), Lim Ji Yeon (Chu Sang Eun), Kim Sung Oh (Park Jae Ho), and Choi Jae Rim (Kim Yun Beom) gathered together and worked together for the first time.

Lies Hidden in My Garden:

According to the production team, Kim Tae Hee first took on the role of Joo Ran, who lived a picturesque life in a perfect house and was confused by the smell of a corpse in the yard. In addition, Lim Ji Yeon, who plays the role of Sang Eun, a domestic violence victim who dreams of escaping from a harsh reality, draws attention to her intense portrayal of pent-up desires that dream of escaping from a hellish reality. Kim Sung Oh, who plays the role of a perfectionist doctor and Joo Ran's husband, 'Jae Ho', heightened the atmosphere of secrecy by crossing the cold side of the caring husband and the unknown inside. Choi Jae Rim, who plays the role, is said to have captured the atmosphere of the scene by perfectly blending the presence of a cunning and violent character. Meanwhile, Genie TV's original drama 'Lies Hidden in My Garden' is scheduled to premiere on June 19th.

