The Glory’s Lim Ji Yeon, Kim Tae Hee, Kim Sung Oh and Choi Jae Rim confirmed to star in House With A Yard

'House with A Yard' is a suspenseful family thriller about two women living completely different lives due to a suspicious smell coming from the backyard. It is based on the best-selling novel of the same name.

House With A Yard:

'House with A Yard' draws attention as a new work by director Jung Ji Hyun of the dramas 'Search: WWW' and 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One'. Here, Kim Tae Hee, Lim Ji Yeon, Kim Sung Oh and Choi Jae Rim complete a solid casting lineup to draw attention. First, Kim Tae Hee takes on the role of Joo Ran, who begins to smell a suspicious smell in her backyard, and leads the drama. Joo Ran, who lived a picture-like daily life envied by everyone in a house with a yard, is a character who is disturbed by a crack in her daily life due to the suspicious smell in her backyard. In the meantime, Kim Tae Hee has demonstrated a wide spectrum of acting by portraying various characters, from a villain to a mother with ardent maternal love. tvN's 'Hi Bye, Mama!' ended in 2020 Afterwards, Kim Tae Hee, who is making a comeback after 3 years, plans to show off her new face by challenging herself in a mystery thriller for the first time.

Lim Ji Yeon’s role:

Lim Ji Yeon takes on the role of Sang Eun, a victim of domestic violence who dreams of escaping from the pitiful reality. Sang Eun lives in her shabby rented apartment, enduring an unsightly daily life, and meets Joo Ran by chance and meets a turning point in her life. Lim Ji Yeon, who played the role of Park Yeon Jin in Netflix's 'The Glory' and played a perpetrator of school violence, returns as a victim of domestic violence through this work. Lim Ji Yeon, who gained popularity as the biggest villain in her previous drama, draws attention to her acting transformation.

Kim Sung Oh and Choi Jae Rim’s role:

Kim Sung Oh plays Jae Ho, Joo Ran's husband. Jae Ho is a talented perfectionist doctor who starts to clash with Joo Ran when he starts to smell something strange in the backyard. Kim Sung Oh, who showed solid acting ability by blending into various genres, is expected to show a soft but cold duality through this work. Yoon Beom (Choi Jae Rim), a pharmaceutical company employee and Sang Eun's husband, shakes up the drama by not shying away from domestic violence and threats.

