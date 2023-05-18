The Glory’s Lim Ji Yeon to reportedly lead her first historical drama The Tale of Mrs. Ok? Her agency responds

Lim Ji Yeon, the actor who has exploded in popularity due to her character Park Yeon Jin from The Glory, has been offered the lead role for JTBC’s The Tale of Mrs. Ok, which will be the first time for her to lead a sageuk drama. She has previously worked in two other historical works such as SBS’ The Jackpot in 2015 and the film Treacherous in 2015 as well.

The Tale of Mrs. Ok:

The drama follows a lady named Mrs. Ok whose name, story and husband are fake. Lim Ji Yeon was offered the role of Gu Deok Yi, a slave born to parents who are slaves themselves. As she grows up, she works for a rich mistress but the lady is mean to her, making Gu Deok Yi run away from her but soon the mistress passes away due to an incident and Gu Deok Yi takes this as an opportunity to live as the mistress, essentially beginning a new life as a lady drowning in riches instead being tied to the fate of a slave. Her agency, Artist Company, replied to a South Korean media outlet that it is one of the dramas offered to her and she is currently mulling it over.

Lies Hidden in My Garden:

After The Glory, Lim Ji Yeon got her second lead role in ENA’s Lies Hidden in My Garden alongside veteran actress Kim Tae Hee, Kim Sung Oh and Choi Jae Rim. The drama follows the two ladies who are neighbors but live the most different lives. She plays the role of Sang Eun, a housewife who is also a victim of domestic abuse and always dreams of escaping her sad reality. The drama follows the two women going through many issues and suddenly one day, Moon Joo Ran (Kim Tae Hee) begins smelling a dead body rotting in her backyard but doesn’t know how the smell got there. ENA recently released the stills of Lim Ji Yeon transformed as a character and she looks poles apart from her popular character Park Yeon Jin as she goes from being a perpetrator to victim as she tries to remain positive in her hellish life with her abusive husband.

