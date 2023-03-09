The Glory’s Park Sung Hoon, SNSD’s Choi Sooyoung and more confirmed for upcoming comedy drama Nam Nam

On March 9th, the production team of the drama 'Nam Nam' announced, "Jeon Hye Jin, Choi Sooyoung, Ahn Jae Wook and Park Sung Hoon have confirmed their appearances." 'Nam Nam' is a mother-daughter sympathetic comic drama about a delightful and striking cohabitation story between a mother and her cool daughter who are helpless.

Jeon Hye Jin and Choi Sooyoung:

Jeon Hye Jin, who has received favorable reviews for her outstanding acting skills in each of her films, plays the role of Eun Mi, a physical therapist who is still pretty and bubbly even though she is a single mother with a 29-year-old daughter. Choi Sooyoung, who showed her growing acting ability in each work, took on the role of Jin Hee, a police box patrol team leader who urgently needs to crack down on an immature mother for her behavior over a series of incidents.

Jeon Hye Jin and Choi Sooyoung will show a unique mother-daughter chemistry that has never been seen before through 'Nam Nam'. It seems that the two charming actors will lead 'South and South' by demonstrating the synergy of the past.

Ahn Jae Wook and Park Sung Hoon:

Ahn Jae Wook plays Jin Hong, an otolaryngologist who pursues FM life and a mysterious man who suddenly appears in front of Eun Mi one day. This is the moment that makes you more curious about the 'crimson' that will be expressed with Ahn Jae Wook's excellent acting skills. Park Sung Hoon meets a strict person named Jin Hee at the delegated police box and takes on the role of Jae Won, the director of the Namchon police box, whose life is twisted. Park Sung Hoon recently showed off his wide-ranging acting ability by playing a villain in 'The Glory', so we look forward to his new acting transformation that transcends genres. Ahn Jae Wook and Park Sung Hoon are expected to add to the thrill of romance in the story centered on the mother-daughter relationship between Jeon Hye Jin and Choi Sooyoung.

As such, expectations are gathered for the acting that goes beyond perfection to be shown by the four actors who can be trusted just by hearing their name. The drama 'Namnam', which confirmed the casting of the expected four main characters, Jeon Hye Jin, Choi Sooyoung, Ahn Jae Wook, and Park Sung Hoon, is about to be released in the second half of this year.

