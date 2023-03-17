The Glory’s Song Hye Kyo and My Name’s Han So Hee tease fans regarding new drama The Price of Confession

Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee have confirmed their appearances in the drama 'The Price of Confession'.

On March 16th, Han So Hee posted a picture taken with Song Hye Kyo along with an article titled 'The Price of Confession' on her Instagram story. Song Hye Kyo also left her heart mark while sharing a photo uploaded by Han So Hee. The drama 'The Price of Confession', which Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee said they were reviewing until recently, is a work that depicts the chronicle of two women surrounding a murder case.

In the drama, Song Hye Kyo plays 'Ahn Yun Soo', an art teacher whose life is completely changed when she accidentally gets caught up in a murder case. Han So Hee plays 'Mo Eun', a mysterious woman with 'anti-social social tendencies'. Netizens who saw the photos the two posted on Instagram left comments, saying, “This combination works,” “Take lots of photoshoots of the two of them,” and “I’ll see what you do.”

Meanwhile, in addition to 'The Master of Confession', Han So-hee is about to release the Netflix drama 'Kyungsung Creature', where she is the main character with actor Park Seo Joon. 'Kyungsung Creature' depicts a story in the spring of 1945, in which youth, whose survival was everything, fights against a monster born on top of greed. Park Seo Joon takes on the role of Jang Tae Sang, the biggest rich man and informant in Bukchon. Han So Hee played the role of Yoon Chae Ok, who has been skilled with guns and knives since her childhood, traveling between Manchuria and Shanghai.

In the recently released Netflix drama 'The Glory', Song Hye Kyo received rave reviews for her role as Moon Dong Eun, a woman who plans revenge after her soul was shattered by school violence she suffered during her high school days.

