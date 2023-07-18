The Glory's Song Hye Kyo caused damage with new house construction? Agency issues apology to resident

Song Hye Kyo's agency issued an apology as an accident took place during the construction of her new luxury house. On July 17, a Korean media outlet reported that an accident was caused as Song Hye Kyo's new house construction is underway. This gained massive attention as it caused damage to a person's vehicle. The Glory actress Song Hye Kyo's agency United Artist Agency formally apologized for the accident.

United Artists Agency's Apology

"Hello, This is UAA.

An Accident took place during our artist Song Hye Kyo's new house construction, which caused damage to a resident's vehicle. We apologize for the lack of safety management. We sincerely ask for forgiveness from the owner who has suffered because of this accident. We will closely discuss with the construction company regarding the required countermeasures to be taken which will help in restoring the damage. We will do our best to prevent such accidents from recurring in the future. We will also take into consideration the opinions of other residents to reflect and improve the inconvenience caused by the construction."

Song Hye Kyo's house construction causes damage to a fellow resident

The Glory actress Song Hye Kyo is building a new luxury house in Samseong, Gangnam District. According to the reports on July 17, a Korean celebrity's house construction caused an accident that led to huge damage to a neighbor's vehicle. A steel bar fell onto the car of Song Hye Kyo's fellow resident. The name of the celebrity was not disclosed, but Song Hye Kyo's agency United Artists Agency came forward by making an official apology statement for the damage caused.

Song Hye Kyo's recent activities

The Descendants of the Sun star Song Hye Kyo last appeared in a K-drama called The Glory which was a great success in South Korea and abroad. The Glory's revenge plot captivated viewers and Song Hye Kyo's exceptional acting as a victim of bullying who sought revenge from her bullies was highly praised by viewers worldwide. The actress also recently participated in the infamous Ice Bucket Challenge which is currently trending in South Korea again, Song Hye Kyo made a generous amount of donation which was around 10 million KRW (appropriately 7933 USD).

