The Golden Spoon: BTOB’s Sungjae pays the price for greed in the latest teaser for upcoming drama

Along with the phrase 'a world where money becomes a class', a golden spoon placed on a bundle of money and Lee Seung Cheon's intense physical fight with the golden spoon raises the tension to the climax. Here, Yeojin Oh (played by Yeonwoo) conveys a sweet whisper to Seung Cheon, "If you had a chance to become the owner of everything, what would you do?"

On September 8th, MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'The Golden Spoon' released a story teaser video that predicted a fierce battle between characters as a medium of money. The video begins with Lee Seung Cheon ( Sungjae ) running to find something in a pile of rubbish with the words "I'm going to be rich" with an angry expression. Then, a truck wrapped in bundles of money passes by, and Lee Seung Cheon's blood-stained face appears.

In particular, the phrase 'get rich by stealing your parents' reveals the identity of the play.Lee Seung Cheon, who has been transformed into a golden spoon, screams with tears in his eyes, and Hwang Tae Yong (Lee Jong Won) runs to somewhere with sharp eyes as if chasing someone. Attention is focused on the meaningful question, "Are you really Hwang Tae Yong?" The first broadcast of ‘The Golden Spoon’ on September 23rd.

The drama follows Lee Seung Cheon (Sungjae) who is a high school student. His family is poor and he hates living in a poor environment. One day, he happens to meet an old woman. The old woman tells him that "If you buy this gold spoon for $3 from me, you can change your parents. You'll eat 3 meals with this gold spoon with someone your age and at their house. That person's parents will then become your parents."

ALSO READ: Hyeri plays the role of a funeral director in the first teaser for upcoming drama ‘May I Help You’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.