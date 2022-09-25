The Golden Spoon Ep 1-2 Review: Yook Sungjae’s change of fate introduces a ride full of shams

An old lady sells him a gold spoon that can exchange his place with his richest classmate, Hwang Taeyong. After almost getting expelled from his school as Hwang Taeyong turns on him because of his father’s pressure, he decides to use the power of the golden spoon by forcefully downing three meals at the Hwang household.

Born with a golden spoon in their mouth, ' The Golden Spoon ' challenges the elite right from under their noses. BTOB’s Yook Sungjae plays Lee Seungcheon, a high schooler enrolled in the country’s top school due to his fabulous grades. He sticks to no rules and does his best to strive but gets bullied by other mean kids from the class. He hits his last straw as his best friend breaks under the pressure.

Lee Jong Won as Hwang Taeyong is the pitiful son longing for his absent mother’s love and struggling to survive under the pressure of his conglomerate father. His dynamic with Oh Yeojin, played by Yeon Woo, is a ball of confusion while he is engaged to Jung Chaeyeon’s Na Joo Hee.

Na Joo Hee’s character seems to harbor a lot of stories, however, lacks development. With it only being the first week, there’s definite room for a detailed story to unfold. Kim Kang Min as a bully, Park Jang Gu and Son Woo Hyun as Hwang Taeyong’s secretary cum right-hand man, Jang Moon Gi are welcome faces. As the two have previously acted opposite each other in the Korean BL series ‘To My Star’ for 2 seasons, their inclusion brings familiarity and gives the viewers an opportunity to witness their growth.

‘The Golden Spoon’ tackles multiple issues along with poverty, the schooling system in South Korea, parental pressure, the plight of the under-developed, and more, presenting the chance for an interesting storyline to unfold. We look forward to tuning in next week!

