The Golden Spoon Ep 11-12 Review: Sungjae’s fears come true; Jung Chaeyeon realises the truth

Jung Chaeyeon is Na Juhee, the daughter of another powerful businessman who loses her father and all her property to incapable step-brothers and bad luck. Yeonwoo is Oh Yeonjin, a girl who has taken over the body of a sleazy businessman’s daughter who has died. She covets a position in the Hwang family’s house and workplace and pursues Hwang Taeyong for the sole purpose of becoming richer, also gaining feelings for him in the process.

The Golden Spoon is an ongoing suspense drama starring BTOB member Yook Sungjae, Jung Chaeyeon, Lee Dong Won and Yeonwoo in the lead roles. It shows the life of two very different classmates as they stay on the other ends of the economic spectrum. The original story begins with Lee Seungcheon being played by Sungjae , as a boy from a poor family that struggles to survive with the lack of success for his father. He changes places with a boy named Hwang Taeyong (originally played by Lee Dong Won), son of a booming businessman but with a dark past filled with the cruelty of his over-expecting father and a selfish step-mother, step-uncle duo.

Episode 11 review

Na Juhee (Jung Chaeyeon) makes it her mission to get to the core of her father’s death. In this, her prime suspect is Hwang Taeyong (currently played by Sungjae). She heads to his study and finds a ‘Book of Solutions’, that she originally gave to Lee Sungcheon. Questioning where did he get from, lying smoothly that he stole it because of his high school crush on her and deciding not to reveal that he was in fact the real Lee Seungcheon.

On the other hand, Lee Seungcheon (currently played by Lee Dong Won) finds out about the existence of the gold spoon through a drawing made by the original name-bearer and wonders if it was just a joke, a wish to become rich, a made-up story or the truth. He keeps it at the back of his mind at all times wondering what it would be like to be someone rich and if all the luxuries enjoyed by Hwang Taeyong originally belonged to him. At the same time he hates seeing Hwang Taeyong and Na Juhee get closer to each other. At the end of episode 11, it is revealed that President Na was killed by Seo Juntae who turns himself in due to pressure from Hwang Hyeondo.

Episode 12 review

What follows is interesting as Na Juhee takes the blame off Hwang Taeyong and begins to think why she doesn’t feel the same way for Lee Seungcheon anymore. The presence of the golden spoon grandmother is just as intriguing to her, making her think if the switch between her former two classmates was in fact real and the person who she liked has now turned into Hwang Taeyong.

Surprisingly, a curious Lee Seungcheon heads to Hwang Taeyong’s house to steal some food from his house and eat it with the golden spoon he bought from the granny. It soon turns into a game of cat and mouse when the now-Hwang Taeyong challenges him to finish off his third meal with the golden spoon, having secretly changed it into a fake one. But Lee Seungcheon turns back on the plan and chooses his parents over the riches, not giving in to his greed.

It is very surprising to see how someone who’s had a taste of being uber rich and at the service of his father reacts to the power he thinks he deserves and on the other hand a boy born in a poor family deals with his guilt of having chosen to change his fate. While many would blame him for picking money over family, Oh Yeojin (Yeonwoo) confides and empathises with him.

The episode comes to an end with another shocker as on their birthdays, Hwang Taeyong and Lee Seungcheon end up seeing their original parents in flesh and the magic of the golden spoon turns them back to themselves in a flash.

The Golden Spoon is nearing its end and with the two boys back into their original positions, what will their love life look like? How will they change their fate and how will the truth behind the killings in the USA unfold? We stay hooked.