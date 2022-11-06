The Golden Spoon Ep 13-14 Review: Sungjae faces a saddening loss as Jung Chayeon seeks answers

The Golden Spoon Yook Sungjae takes on the role of Lee Seungcheon, the boy born in poverty and with big ambitions. A hard worker and a clever boy, he soon finds ways to tackle his situation, coming across an old lady selling a golden spoon that would allow him to change his fate and exchange places with the richest boy in his school, Hwang Taeyong. Played by Lee Dong Won, it is the most surprising and fabulous portrayal of the show. Jung Chaeyeon plays Na Juhee, the girl who is hunting for her father’s murderer and the one in love with the original Lee Seungcheon. Yeonwoo embodies Oh Yeojin, another imposter originally named Jeong Nara who wishes to get married to Hwang Taeyong and become the part of his well-off family.

The Golden Spoon starring Yook Sungjae of K-pop group BTOB in the lead role has been intensifying the extent of the twists with each episode. It has taken charge as one of the most complicated and suspense-filled shows of the year, with some revelations going too extreme to be natural in the flow of events. In a way, it has become a ridiculing effort when the viewers question the existence of each character and at the same time it is genius to the point of blowing your mind.

Episode 13 review

The latest episodes take off from the birthday reversal of the two main characters, Lee Seungcheon and Hwang Taeyong who go back to their original places after seeing Lee Seungcheon’s father. Interestingly, the same does not happen when Hwang Hyeondo is spotted by the two. Hwang Hyeondo too is disclosed as a user of the infamous golden spoon as he too is an imposter in the place of his friend, the orignal Hwang Hyeondo.

On the other hand, green with fury, Oh Yeonjin (Yeonwoo) hands over Lee Seungcheon’s golden spoon to his father who is stunned that his own son decided to leave his family for the riches. Na Juhee (Jung Chaeyong) is perplexed by the constant changing identity of the boy she has known for years and has deep feelings for. After figuring out the reality of the golden spoon, she confronts Lee Seungcheon who is now in the place of Hwang Taeyong. Na Juhee expresses her hope that they would both return back to their places, with their original families, and she would get to be with the person she really has feelings for.

Episode 14 review

As Lee Seungcheon’s father comes to know of the truth behind his son’s identity, he is in two minds as to who he should support. Lee Cheol is the helpless father who should now be disliking his son for choosing money over family but his heart goes out for the boy who had no option but to look for a way out of poverty, even if that meant abandoning those near and dear to him. On the other hand, the boy he has considered to be his son for over 10 years now, gave up on turning back to his life just so he could spend a lifetime with a loving family. He cannot forget all the love shared between them.

Oh Yeonjin returns to Hwang Taeyong's side. She makes it her mission to get married to him. Seo Juntae is eager to clear the charges of President Na’s murder against him as he runs away from the police. Seo Juntae tries to wiggle his way out by trying to crack a deal with Hwang Hyeondo. However, after being unsuccessful, he goes after his son- Hwang Taeyong. Lee Seungcheon’s father and his real son's meeting ends with the former's death at the hands of Seo Juntae. This will surely change the course of the show's running in the last 2 episodes.

The penultimate and ultimate episodes present the possibility of a brilliant end or a dragging one, depending on if another change in the identities will take place. K-drama The Golden Spoon enters the last week with a lot on its plate.