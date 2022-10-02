The Golden Spoon Ep 3-4 Review: Yook Sungjae is increasingly conniving; Jung Chaeyeon confesses feelings

The end of the first week’s episodes showed him with a gunpoint at his earlier bully Park Janggu’s head, played by Kim Kang Min. Now with an upper hand as Hwang Taeyong, he does his best to take revenge even going so far as to shoot a blank shot at him, saving the now-Lee Seungcheon (Lee Jong Won).

‘ The Golden Spoon ’ is the latest drama that has caught our attention and we are keeping our eyes locked on its fabulous developments. BTOB member Yook Sungjae who plays the role of Lee Seungcheon as well as the fake Hwang Taeyong in the show is teetering on the edge of anti-hero as he pursues his self-interests at the cost of morality.

Soon after, the original granny who handed the Golden Spoon to Lee Seungcheon delivers a new notice where the two who exchanged their lives cannot meet their original parents on their birthday, or else they would go back to being themselves. This shakes the core of fake Hwang Taeyong as he rushes to make sense at his birthday party with the original heir playing to the tunes he is habituated to. The taut atmosphere further intensifies the quality of the drama.

Jung Chaeyeon who plays Na Juhee suddenly confesses her feelings for Lee Seungcheon to Hwang Taeyong, not realising that their bodies have been swapped. It becomes a game of cat and mouse between a money-greedy boy with smarts and another one with too many skeletons in his closet.

Yook Sungjae is fabulously playing the role of someone who everyone loves to hate. His love arc with Jung Chaeyeon’s character is expected and adds drama. We’re intrigued as more antagonists keep making their way in!

