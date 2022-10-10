The Golden Spoon Ep 5-6 Review: Sungjae succeeds in returning but his resolve is short-lived

The change: Once Sungjae returns to his original self, in the place of Lee Sungcheon another problem presents itself and thus begins the plan of Oh Yeojin, played by Yeonwoo, whose only aim seems to be making children from poverty reach out towards wealth that’s not their own. She devises a cruel plan and makes Lee Sungcheon’s family move into her own house. As live-in servants, she and her father go to absolute lengths to ensure that they have a terrible time, ordering them around. A time-slip of one year presents him with the opportunity of turning back once again and replacing himself as Hwang Taeyong.

The Golden Spoon is this thrill ride full of countless twists and turns enhanced by the presence and usage of a mysterious object- the golden spoon. In the possession of BTOB’s Yook Sungjae , one can picture him being greedy for a better lifetime; however the last week had him running for his original father’s side, determined to complete his filial duty.

The past:

Hwang Taeyong’s path is filled with memories of an incident 6 years ago which was covered up by his ambitious father. As the original boy, played by Lee Jong Won, begins to regain bits from his time in the USA, he is made to believe that he had killed someone with his own hands, making him lose control. Fabulous acting and a wicked storyline are the perfect measures for this episode, however Jung Chaeyeon as Na Juhee is left aside as this side character without giving it much room for any limelight.

Grand return:

At the cusp of losing his family to poverty once again, a desperate Lee Sungcheon breaks the promise made to himself and takes his place as Hwang Taeyong. Unbeknownst to him, Hwang Taeyong’s blurry memories may as well be his admission to another murder- Na Juhee’s father, who held an ulterior motive of possibly running the Hwangs.

The Golden Spoon keeps on getting more crafty with each episode and presents another question as to how it will end. We are enjoying this thrilling run!

