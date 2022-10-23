The Golden Spoon Ep 9-10 Review: Sungjae changes approach in new avatar, Jung Chaeyeon turns hostile

Magic of the golden spoon Lee Seungcheon uses a golden spoon that allows him to change places with a fellow classmate named Hwang Taeyong, in order to fulfill his wish of becoming rich. He uses a golden spoon to eat three meals in his stead and take his spot.

The Golden Spoon storyline The Golden Spoon has been receiving lots of attention from the viewers for being one of the most complex fantasy K-dramas released in recent years. As it tackles the issues of poverty, unequal labour, influence of the rich and many more, it has managed to shed a mocking light through the eyes of a poor family. BTOB member Yook Sungjae embodies Lee Seungcheon , an ace in his class but also one that has to live under the shadow of the elite in the school due his familial background that has been struggling in poverty.

Lee Dong Won holds the other end of the story as Hwang Taeyong, as the chaebol heir of the Dosin Group. He has been under the constant scrutiny of his father who desires too much and is always on his case to become worthy of succession. He has been engaged with his childhood friend for business benefits, however has little to no interest in his father’s company. His dark past is filled with frightening memories of losing his mother and being sent to the US where he witnessed murders.

Jung Chaeyeon plays Na Juhee, another pawn in the game as she soon turns into a bishop herself. She is the girl that both the boys are after as they fall in love with her through their many flaws and life changes. She soon blames Hwang Taeyong for her father’s death, not knowing the identity of the real culprit.

Episode 9 and 10 review

As Sungjae changes himself to Hwang Taeyong once again, he is now confined in the body for 10 years. However, with his memories of Lee Seungcheon still intact, he does not fear the occurrences of the US and goes there to repent on his actions as his father also accuses him of a murder he probably did not commit. On his return, he is a completely different man, with a funky hairstyle, piercings, fickle attitude and disinterested state of mind, he seems to be completely over his ambitions of taking over the Dosin business after losing all his stocks. At the same time, he returns as a man not afraid of his uncle Seo Juntae anymore, brushing him off at all times.

Over the course of the next few scenes, new revelations come through as Hwang Taeyong in the body of Lee Seungcheon is given the golden spoon by Oh Yeojin (Yeonwoo) and he is on the verge of regaining his original memories. Na Juhee investigates her father’s death and her suspicions of it being Hwang Taeyong turn stronger with each step. Meanwhile, he turns his father into his own favor by winning back his stocks and taking over the spot of the company as its new CEO. His feelings for Na Juhee stay consistent as he longs for her company and her love after losing to Lee Seungcheon.

Another revelation was that Seo Juntae is in fact Seo Young Shin’s son (Seo Yeo Eun) and not her brother and the fact is very well known by Hwang Hyeondo who now uses it to his benefit as he supports who he assumes is his son as he climbs the ladder of business.

The Golden Spoon continues to be a very interesting plot with a twisting and turning storyline. The star cast has been a major factor in turning the show into success and the thrill added by the constant changes in the identities of the leads, has been a unique addition.

Are you having fun watching the show so far?