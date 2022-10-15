The Golden Spoon reaches its highest rating; One Dollar Lawyer becomes loved by young viewers

In the 7th episode of the SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'One Dollar Lawyer', which was broadcast on October 14th, when Cheon Ji Hoon (Namgoong Min) was serving as a prosecutor five years ago, the chaebol JQ Group The persistent investigation into the slush fund case of.

As a result, 'One Dollar Lawyer' broke through with the highest viewership rating of 18.0%. In addition, the viewer ratings were 14.6% in the metropolitan area and 14.5% nationwide, taking the first place among all the programs on Friday, and the 2049 ratings recorded 5.3%, continuing a boom in the box office, taking the first place among all programs for a week.

Cheon Ji Hun (Namgoong Min) is a lawyer with an unusual style. His hair has a stylish perm. He charges only 1,000 won (about $1 USD) for his service, but he is one of the most skilled lawyers around. He fights against the most expensive lawyers and their rich clients, who try to get away with breaking the law. Baek Ma Ri (Kim Ji Eun) works as a prosecutor’s assistant after graduating from the Judicial Research and Training Institute. She is confident and possesses high self-esteem. Her grandfather is Baek Hyun Mu (Lee Deok Hwa), who founded the famous Baek Law Firm and works at his law firm as a lawyer. Baek Ma Ri’s life goes smoothly, but her life changes after she meets Cheon Ji Hun.

The Golden Spoon:

‘The Golden Spoon’ achieved its highest viewership ratings to date for a Friday, when its ratings are typically lower compared to Saturdays. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of ‘The Golden Spoon’ scored an average nationwide rating of 6.1 percent. Lee Seung Cheon (Sungjae) is a high school student. His family is poor and he hates living in a poor environment. One day, he happens to meet an old woman. The old woman tells him that "If you buy this gold spoon for $3 from me, you can change your parents. You'll eat 3 meals with this gold spoon with someone your age and at their house. That person's parents will then become your parents."

Blind:

tvN’s ‘Blind’ kicked off the second half of its run with an average nationwide rating of 2.4 percent. Ryu Sung Joon (Ok Taecyeon), Ryu Sung Hoon (Ha Seok Jin) and Jo Eun Ki (Jung Eun Ji) become involved in a serial murder case involving jury members as the victims. These three individuals try to uncover the truth behind the deaths.

Ryu Sung Joon works as an enthusiastic detective. He is always determined to catch the bad guys. Due to his determination, his arrest rate is always among the top for detectives. His older brother is Ryu Sung Hoon and he works as a judge. Ryu Sung Hoon is a perfectionist and smart enough to have passed the bar exam with the top score and graduated at the top of his class at the Judicial Research and Training Institute. He is an upright man who does his best to impart a fair judgment. Jo Eun Ki works as a social worker. She has a warm heart and is full of justice. She always puts people first and tries to be a reliable guardian to children who come from poor backgrounds.

ALSO READ: Squid Game star Lee Yoo Mi has joined the impressive list of TIME’s ‘Next Generation Leaders’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the dramas? Let us know in the comments below.