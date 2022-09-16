‘The Golden Spoon’ star Jung Chaeyeon joins Lee Byung Hun and Kim Go Eun’s company, BH Entertainment

Various artists belonging to Jung Chaeyeon’s agency are Lee Byung Hun, Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hoo, Park Hae Soo, and Choo Ja Hyun Han Ji Min. Jung Chaeyeon debuted as a member of the girl group DIA in 2015. Afterwards, she appeared on Mnet's 'Produce 101' and she became a hot topic as a member of the girl group I.O.I.

The agency BH Entertainment announced the news of the exclusive contract through an official press release on September 16th. “We are delighted to have Jung Chaeyeon ,” she said. They promised support and support. “As a singer and actor, We will spare no effort to provide active support so that she can meet the fans in a better and healthier way.”

She is also currently active as an actress, best known for her lead roles in the television series ‘To. Jenny’ (2018), ‘My First First Love’ (2019), and ‘The King's Affection’ (2021). In 2017, she featured in SBS's romantic fantasy drama ‘Reunited Worlds’, playing the younger version of Lee Yeon Hee's character. She then starred in another science fiction web drama ‘I Am’, playing an android robot.

In 2018, Jung Chaeyeon stars in KBS' weekend drama ‘Marry Me Now’, playing the younger version of Jang Mi Hee's character. She was also cast in her first film, ‘Live Again, Love Again’, which premiered in February 2018. In 2022, Jung Chaeyeon joins the drama ‘The Golden Spoon’, which will air on MBC in the summer of 2022.

