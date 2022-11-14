The Golden Spoon star Yeonwoo talks about her dating rumor with Lee Min Ho: I was shocked…

Actress and former MOMOLAND member Yeonwoo recently spoke about her latest role in the fantasy drama ‘The Golden Spoon’. While talking about her hobbies and what she likes to do during her resting time, she briefly touched on the topic of her dating rumors with Hallyu superstar Lee Min Ho.

Yeonwoo

In conversation at her agency 9ATO Entertainment, Yeonwoo revealed that she likes to play games online to keep herself occupied. The actress added a list of many popular games that she likes to play and ones where was a regular before, but she cannot find as much time now as people ask her to study acting in her free time instead. Further, Yeonwoo mentioned how her liking towards gaming led her to befriending Lee Min Ho who is known to be a fan as well. The two played games together, and their agencies denied the rumors. She spoke about how shocked she was and that since it was something she had not experienced before (the dating rumor), she had never even thought about it. Once again, the actress reportedly clarified that the claims were not true.