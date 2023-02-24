The Golden Spoon’s Lee Jong Won confirmed to star alongside Honey Lee in the new historical thriller drama

MBC's new drama 'Flowers that Bloom at Night' is about a widow 'Yeohwa' who crosses the wall at night. It is a drama about the 'double life of a masked widow' who goes beyond the wall of 'Su Ho' and becomes a new-born servant officer.

In the drama, Lee Jong Won plays the role of 'Park Su Ho', a subordinate officer of Keum Wi Young. Park Su Ho is a so-called 'Chosun version of a new born man' with excellent martial arts skills and even a sharp brain. After meeting the masked widow Yeo Hwa (Honey Lee), he gets caught up in an unexpected incident with him, and his life changes drastically.

Lee Jong Won is afraid of losing his precious person, so he tries not to have a special relationship with anyone. Lee Jong Won, who showed stable and delicate acting through a number of works such as 'Hospital Playlist Season 2' and 'The Spy Who Loved Me', made a strong impression on viewers by acting passionately as Hwang Tae Yong in the MBC drama 'The Golden Spoon' last year. He also won the Rookie of the Year Award at the MBC Drama Awards held last year for 'The Golden Spoon'. He appeared on MBC's variety show 'I Live Alone', exuding his friendly charm and becoming a trend.

The main cast:

Recently, Lee Jong Won's move is drawing more attention as he was named one of the 10 best rising stars in 2023 selected by an influential daily newspaper. Expectations for 'Flowers that Bloom at Night' are growing more and more to see what kind of chemistry Lee Jong Won will show off with box office guarantee check PD Jang Tae Yu and actress Honey Lee, who has confirmed her appearance as the female lead. 2023 MBC's most anticipated work, 'Flowers that Bloom at Night' is spurring production with the goal of broadcasting in the second half of this year.

