The Golden Spoon’s Yeonwoo to star alongside Kim Myung Soo in MBC’s new drama Accounting Firm?

An official from the drama department hinted to a South Korean media outlet on December 14th, " Yeonwoo will join the role of 'Accounting Firm' as the role of Yuna." 'Accounting Firm' depicts the story of Jang Ho Woo, who has a tragic family history, joining Taeil Accounting Firm as the first and only high school graduate accountant to realize the justice he had dreamed of. Previously, it was known that actors Kim Myung Soo , Choi Jin Hyuk, and Choi Min Soo would appear.

Yeonwoo, who debuted in the girl group Momoland in 2016 and expanded her activities through acting, announced her departure from Momoland in 2020, four years later, and turned to acting. In the previous work, MBC's Friday-Saturday drama 'The Golden Spoon', she played an active role as Oh Yeo Jin, and her next work was focused on 'Accounting Firm'. Producer Chilbong Kim, who directed the daily drama 'Second Husband', takes the megaphone. Production begins with the goal of airing next year.

Choi Jin Hyuk’s role in the drama:

Previously, Choi Jin Hyuk received a casting offer for 'Accounting Firm' and is considering appearing. He is a senior manager at an accounting firm, and was offered the role of an accountant in his 12th year.

About Choi Jin Hyuk:

Meanwhile, Choi Jin Hyuk made his debut in 2006 through KBS 2TV's 'Survival Star Audition'. He appeared in the dramas 'Pasta', 'I Need Romance', 'My Daughter, Flower', 'Gu Family Book', and 'The Heirs'. In particular, in 2017, OCN's 'Tunnel' gained great popularity, and in addition, he was active in 'Justice', 'Rugal', 'Empress's Dignity', and 'Zombie Detective'.

