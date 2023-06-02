The Good Bad Mother Ep 11-12 Review: Lee Do Hyun regains memory; Ra Mi Ran, Ahn Eun Jin discover his truth

Name: The Good Bad Mother

Premiere date: 26 April 2023

Cast: Lee Do Hyun , Ra Mi Ran , Ahn Eun Jin , Yoo In Soo

Director: Shim Na Yeon

Writer: Bae Se Young

Genre: Slice Of Life, Drama, Romance

No. of Episodes: 14

Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix

The drama follows a cold-blooded prosecutor Choi Kang Ho (Lee Do Hyun) who shares a tenacious relationship with his mother Youngsoon (Ra Mi Ran) but a life-threatening accident forces them to spend time together after Kang Ho loses his memory and reverts to his 7-year-old self. He also comes across his first and only love Mi Joo (Ahn Eun Jin) who he had to leave to avenge his father’s death but soon they also fall in love again despite his condition. The drama shows the realistic relationship of a mother and a son who are enveloped in their own feelings, which leaves no room to understand the other person. The latest episodes unravel many secrets as Kang Ho slowly regains his memory while Mi Joo contemplates revealing the real identity of her twins to Youngsoon and Kang Ho.

Episode 11:

The episode begins with a disagreement between Kang Ho (Lee Do Hyun) and Youngsoon (Ra Mi Ran), leaving him sulking away. But Youngsoon collapses, scaring him. On the other hand, Mi Joo arrived with the twins to make them meet their father and grandmother but seeing Kang Ho in distress, she helped him take her to the hospital, along with Kang Ho’s blind date Hoang who ended up in front of the house. After coming to know about the extent of Youngsoon’s condition, Kang Ho breaks down and Mi Joo comforts him. Sam Sik (Yoo In Soo) discovers Assemblyman Oh Tae Soo’s secret that was kept by Kang Ho and soon becomes Oh Tae Soo’s target but he narrowly escapes. The episode ends with pig farm caught on fire and while Youngsoon tries to help the situation, Kang Ho comes to her rescue and asks her to leave, injuring himself in the process.

Episode 12:

Episode 12 starts with the villagers coming to know about the fire and Mi Joo becoming worried for Kang Ho and Youngsoon. Sam Sik comes to rescue but gets beaten up by Oh Tae Soo’s goons. He goes in to save Kang Ho but gets saved instead. Kang Ho falls unconscious and the villagers take him to the hospital and there is when the secrets get revealed. Mi Joo finds out about the reason for the fire and tries to convince Youngsoon to take action but the latter decides to leave with Kang Ho. To encourage her and trust in her son, she reveals his love for her, leading Youngsoon to confirm that Mi Joo is his first and only love. This leads Mi Joo to tell Youngsoon about the twins, leaving Youngsoon and Kang Ho, who was listening the whole time, shocked. Youngsoon also tells her about his reason for leaving her, making them tear up at Kang Ho’s long and arduous life without them. After a run-in with detectives, Youngsoon discovers that Kang Ho is back to normal and they share an emotional moment. The episode ends with Kang Ho going ahead with his plan and he meets Mi Joo to finally reunite with her and they share a warm hug.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Good Bad Mother Ep 9-10 Review: Ra Mi Ran discovers Lee Do Hyun’s past; Ahn Eun Jin falls in love again