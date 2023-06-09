The Good Bad Mother Ep 13-14 Review: Lee Do Hyun avenges father’s death; Reunites with Ahn Eun Jin and family

JTBC has unveiled the last two episodes of the slice of life thriller drama The Good Bad Mother starring Lee Do Hyun, Ra Mi Ran, Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo In Soo and others. The cast carried the emotions even in the last two episodes as Choi Kang Ho (Lee Do Hyun) delivers justice for his father’s wrongful death, with his mother (Ra Mi Ran) witnessing her life turn around.

Episode 13:

To meet Ha Young (Hong Bira), Mi Joo (Ahn Eun Jin) and Samshik (Yoo In Soo) went to the hospital where Ha Young was confined. Mi Joo enters the hospital room in the disguise of a wise doctor, where she meets Ha Young and persuades her to tell the truth. Nonetheless, she was stressed that Ha Youthful wouldn't have the option to get away from her Tae Soo, and she uncovered that he had proactively undermined Kang Ho's life once more, which was insufficient that he had killed his sweetheart and the child. Her words move Ha Young and the three of them escape the hospital, where Kang Ho was present and ready to save them. They go into hiding and that’s where Ha Young and Kang Ho talk about their life together and Mi Joo goes back to Kang Ho. Kang Ho did his absolute best to look for vengeance against individuals who drove his dad Hae Shik (Cho Jin Woong) to an unfair death and destroyed his mom Youngsoon's life subsequently. Involved are Chief So and Choi Dae Ri, members of the right-wing gang that poses a threat to Kang Ho.

Episode 14:

In the most recent episode, the thrilling catharsis that Kang Ho (Lee Do Hyun) and Youngsoon (Ra Mi Ran) achieved was the vengeance Youngsoon had desired. The amazing presentation of Kang Ho, who uncovered the evil manner of passing of Hae Shik (played by Jo Jin Woong) a long time back, as well as the detestable deeds committed by Tae Soo (played by Jung Woong In) and Woo Byeok (played by Choi Moo Sung). Acknowledging how valuable her life is and the way in which she is blissful, Youngsoon at long last rests by Kang Ho's side, and Kang Ho and Mi Joo (played by Ahn Eun Jin), who met again through their destiny, guaranteed timeless love.

The review:

Now that all 14 episodes are out, here’s our review on the drama. This is one of the best series that talks about the ever-changing relationship of a single mother and son in the most realistic way possible. The title is a proper representation of a mother who was burned once and did not want her son to go through the troubles she did so she puts her effort into creating a successful son and not think of how she does it. Lee Do Hyun as the 7-year-old Kang Ho is the best role he has pursued in his entire career. One could see the difference between him as a prosecutor and as his mother’s son which is absolutely heartwarming. Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo In Soo and others were a beautiful addition to the story as they carried the plot beautifully. The twins were one of our favorite characters, they were a great representation of innocence and playfulness in the drama. The last two episodes neatly tied all their loose ends and sent away Youngsoon in the best way possible which makes this drama one of our favorites.

