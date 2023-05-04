The Good Bad Mother Ep 3-4 Review: Lee Do Hyun suffers post accident; Ra Mi Ran gears up to care for him

Name: The Good Bad Mother

Premiere date: 26 April 2023

Cast: Lee Do Hyun, Ra Mi Ran, Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo In Soo

Director: Shim Na Yeon

Writer: Bae Se Young

Genre: Slice Of Life, Drama, Romance

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix

In the third episode of the JTBC drama 'The Good Bad Mother', which aired on May 3rd, Lee Do Hyun (Kang Ho), who became a child in an unexpected accident, was portrayed. It was a dangerous accident that almost cost her life, but Lee Do Hyun, who managed to regain consciousness, returned to her house. However, Ra Mi Ran (Youngsoon)’s heart, watching Lee Do Hyun, who doesn't eat and can't even move his hand, is charred, and he has no choice but to become a worse mother.

The Good Bad Mother:

As Ra Mi Ran and Lee Do Hyun suffer from the aftermath of the accident, it is revealed that the terrible car accident was caused by Jung Woong In's (Oh Tae Soo) plan. The reversal that Lee Do Hyun's fiancé Hong Bira (Oh Ha Young), who was at the scene of the accident, also participated as her accomplice was also shocking. Choi Moo Sung (Song Woo Byeok) became suspicious of Jung Woong In immediately after hearing the news of the accident of Lee Do Hyun, whom he cherished as his son, and directly confirmed the theory after finding the truck driver who caused the accident, dead. However, Choi Moo Sung, who heard that he had made an extreme choice after the accident, predicted an unusual move. Ahn Eun Jin (Mi Joo), who has twin children here, was swindled by her business partner Oh Ha Nui (Sun Yeong) and lost all the money she invested in the nail salon.

Ra Mi Ran and Lee Do Hyun:

Jin Youngsoon decided to raise Choi Kang Ho (Lee Do Hyun) back to health once again, and she did not feed him. She didn't help with anything so he could pick up a spoon and eat by himself. He endured the pain as Jin Youngsoon said to herself, "Kang Ho. I'm sorry. I'll be a bad mother one more time."

Episode 4:

Youngsoon visits Kang Ho's examination room and draws attention. She went to pack her son's luggage instead, whose daily life stopped after a sudden car accident. The dry flower pot in Youngsoon's hand shows Kangho's tough life, while the shocked expression of what he has seen and heard arouses curiosity. On the other hand, Lee Do Hyun is somehow playful, he becomes a seven-year-old child with a sullen expression scolded by his mother. The episode ends with Song Woo Byeok who revealed that he already knew Kang Ho's father is Choi Hae Shik, but kept him by his side with the intention of using Kang Ho's abilities and throwing him away in the end, the way he did with his father.

