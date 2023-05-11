The Good Bad Mother Ep 5-6 Review: Lee Do Hyun unintentionally meets Ahn Eun Jin again; Ra Mi Ran falls sick

In the 5th episode of the JTBC Wednesday-Thursday drama 'The Good Bad Mother' aired on the 10th, the story after the reunion of former lovers Kang Ho (Lee Do Hyun) and Mi Joo (Ahn Eun Jin) was shown. Kang Ho, who became a child in an accident, and Mi Joo, who returned after losing everything, faced each other with completely different looks, and various emotions passed by. Here, Youngsoon (played by Ra Mi Ran) faced difficulties in running a pig farm when she got entangled with Trotbaek (played by Baek Hyun Jin), a new neighbor.

On this day, Mijoo, who came down from Seoul as if she was being chased, sat down at an unexpected meeting with Kang Ho. The two were passionately in love like ordinary lovers in the past, but after Kang Ho was appointed as a prosecutor, he coldly said goodbye to Mijoo, who had been supporting her, saying, “I have something I want to do.” However, Mijoo, who heard the story of Youngsoon and Kang Ho from her mother, Jung (played by Kang Mal Geum), made her feel complicated and confused. After she broke up with him, she hated and resented him forever, but she didn't know that she would meet again like this. In the meantime, Kang Ho, who had returned to his house with Youngsoon, thought of Mijoo as a 'pretty person', and for some reason, he caressed his bitter heart.

Youngsoon suffered from a headache because of a man named Trotbaek. From the first meeting, the two people who blushed due to a contact accident created another conflict. It was because of the stench from the pig farm, which was aggravated by the sudden rain. Youngsoon apologized and asked for his understanding, but Trotbaek continued his rude attitude with short and harsh words. He went to Youngsoon and insisted on asking for 1 billion won a year in compensation for the damage, grabbing her by the collar and pushing her. Kang Ho couldn't stand still. Kang Ho's wheelchair rushed toward Trotbaek, and the three of them got into a fight at the police box. Kang Ho successfully avenges his mother by pointing out that he violated road traffic laws by using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

the appearance of Youngsoon, Kangho, and Mijoo, who accidentally gathered in one place, draws attention. Kangho never leaves Jouri Village without his mother's help as he uses a wheelchair instead of his feet due to a car accident. However, in the previous trailer, Youngsoon's request, "Don't run around like the last time" was overshadowed, and there was a scene where Kangho repeatedly shouted "Mijoo-ssi!" while running down the road. Kang Ho followed Mijoo to the town. Mijoo, who stops by the roadside and looks at something with sad eyes, and Kang Ho, who is one step away and fixes his eyes on her, arouses regret. The appearance of Youngsoon between the two also draws attention. It was not enough that her son, Kang Ho, had come a long way in a wheelchair, and she was surprised to see that he was grabbed by the collar by a merchant. In the 6th episode, Mi Joo is engulfed in complex and subtle emotions as she faces Kang Ho. While Kang Ho reunites with Mi Joo and Samshik (played by Yoo In Soo), her childhood friends, Youngsoon visits the hospital and hears news like a thunderbolt from Cheongcheon.

