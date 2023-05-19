The Good Bad Mother Ep 7-8 Review: Lee Do Hyun saves Ra Mi Ran from making rash decision; She sees his plans

Name: The Good Bad Mother

Premiere date: 26 April 2023

Cast: Lee Do Hyun, Ra Mi Ran, Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo In Soo

Director: Shim Na Yeon

Writer: Bae Se Young

Genre: Slice Of Life, Drama, Romance

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix

Warning: Following review talks about self harm and suicide. Reader’s discretion is advised.

The latest episodes of The Good Bad Mother brought fresh tears in the eyes of viewers as the makers further explore the story shared between Lee Do Hyun (Kang Ho) and Ra Mi Ran (Youngsoon) as they encounter new problems and Kang Ho’s backstory unfurls even more. On another note, Ahn Eun Jin (Mi Joo) feels overwhelmed by Kang Ho’s involvement with his children (that he doesn’t know are his) and how naturally they interact.

Episode 7:

Episode 7 begins with Youngsoon mulling over the fact that she has stage 4 stomach cancer and her only thought in her head is that she will be leaving Kang Ho all alone, which scares her a lot. She decides to teach her son how to live on his own so that he doesn’t have to depend on others and her especially. She even teaches him to take care of the pig farm but her series of misfortunes do not seem to end as she loses her pig farm over Trotbaek’s protest and his convincing power towards villagers who ended up betraying her. She felt as if water was over her head now and she had made a decision. She takes her son to a rehabilitation center so he can recover and leaves him crying and begging to take him back. But she leaves either way. Kang Ho may have the mannerisms of a 7 year old but his prosecutor instincts came alive as he knew something wasn’t right and he went behind her. Youngsoon prepares to leave the world and at that time, Kang Ho enters the house and in a miraculous turn, he gets up and walks towards her, making Youngsoon cry even more. The episode ends with them embracing each other.

Episode 8:

The episode begins with him saving his mother but he soon turns cold and goes out of the house. But as soon as he sees Mi Joo in the rain, he starts crying, feeling bad that she tried to abandon him and he felt like it was because he was in a bad shape. She makes him understand that she would never abandon him and she has a reason for it. Youngsoon and Kang Ho talk their feelings out and make up for the misunderstandings. On the other hand, when the pig farm was closed, the people of Jouri Village were not at ease. He regretted having agreed to get rid of the pig farm with Trotbaek and expressed his sorry feelings for Youngsoon. In response, the village head (Kim Won Hae) and other residents decided to present an electric wheelchair for Kang-ho. Meanwhile, Kang Ho surprised everyone by walking out on his own two feet. It was not only Youngsoon and Kang Ho's, but also the miracle of Jouri Village. There were a lot of secrets left to be unveiled about Kang Ho’s life as a prosecutor.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Twenty-Five, Twenty-One star Nam Joo Hyuk concludes military training and becomes military police officer