The Good Bad Mother Ep 9-10 Review: Ra Mi Ran discovers Lee Do Hyun’s past; Ahn Eun Jin falls in love again

Name: The Good Bad Mother

Premiere date: 26 April 2023

Cast: Lee Do Hyun , Ra Mi Ran , Ahn Eun Jin , Yoo In Soo

Director: Shim Na Yeon

Writer: Bae Se Young

Genre: Slice Of Life, Drama, Romance

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix

The story of Kang Ho (Lee Do Hyun), who became a cold-blooded prosecutor with his own secret, was revealed in the 9th episode of the JTBC Wednesday-Thursday drama "The Good Bad Mother," which aired on May 24. He was depicted as a person who detested his mother, but the truth was quite different. The tenth episode showed Youngsoon (Ra Mi Ran) and her Jo Woori neighbors cooperating to save Kang Ho (Lee Do Hyun) life. Mi Joo (Ahn Eun Jin) felt her feelings for Kang Ho hit her like a truck once again, who saved her life again.

9th episode:

In the 9th episode, the contents of her SD card that Youngsoon found was uncovered. In preparation for a personal threat, Kang-ho, who was plotting retribution against Tae Soo (played by Jung Woong In), left a letter. The viewers were able to deduce from the extensive data on the SD card why Kang Ho was forced to work as a cold-blooded prosecutor from the time he entered college until the accident. Among them, there was an unequivocal day that changed Kang Ho. After the incident, he made the decision to work as a prosecutor on behalf of his mother and take vengeance on the person who had destroyed her life.

The twist:

He looked up the trial record as soon as he became a prosecutor, and after his appointment ceremony, he also requested the investigation record once more. He discovered a crucial distinction between the autopsy photos and the scene photos at the time. As Youngsoon addressed previously, there were no hints of obstruction in the scene photographs, yet somebody's fingernail marks were unexpectedly found in the dissection photographs. The analyst in charge, who had been disregarding it, admitted reality after Kang Ho's scrutinizing. It was shocking to learn that the prosecutor's order was in charge, not Hae, the main suspect in his father's murder and farm arson. This was the justification for why Kang Ho moved toward Tae Soo utilizing Ha Young (played by Hong Bira). Same thing happened when he took on the "Woo Mi Jung case," which involved Jae Min (Yoo Jung Hoo), who was the grandson of Woo Byeok (Choi Moo Sung).

Episode 10:

When Mi Joo learned that Youngsoon was terminally ill, she told her mother, Ms. Jung (Kang Mal Geum), that Kang Ho was the biological father of her twins. She then took her children to their house, hoping that their relationship would change. A motorcycle accident brought Choi Kang Ho back to his past. Choi Kang Ho kissed Lee Mi Joo upon the arrival of the test, saying, "It's alright, Mi Joo. I can retake the exam." Lee Mi Joo kissed Choi Kang Ho once more after briefly being surprised. Mi Joo thinks about her life after Kang Ho left and how she had to take care of her twins from the time she was pregnant until they were born when Youngsoon tries to get her to be with Kang Ho.

