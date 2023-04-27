The Good Bad Mother Episode 1: Lee Do Hyun-Ra Mi Ran drama starts off with favourable 3.5 per cent ratings

According to Nielsen Korea, JTBC's latest drama series 'The Good Bad Mother' debuted on April 26 with an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.588 percent. The heartwarming comedy revolves around a woman who is forced to take up her motherly duties once again after her adult son suddenly regresses to a child-like state. The drama features Lee Do Hyun as Kang Ho, a successful prosecutor who has a strained relationship with his mother, Young Soon (played by Ra Mi Ran). However, everything changes when he loses his memory in an accident and transforms into his seven-year-old self, leading to unexpected developments in their relationship.

The Good Bad Mother Episode 1 starts off with favourable 3.5 per cent ratings

Given the show’s gripping premise and the brilliant acting skills of Lee Do Hyun and Ra Mi Ran portrayed in the first episode of the show, The Good Bad Mother has undoubtedly been welcomed by viewers with positive feedback. The evolving dynamics between the mother-son duo make for a fascinating storyline that keeps the viewers engaged and invested in the characters' journeys.

The Good Bad Mother: Episode 1

The first episode starts off by unfolding the struggles of Young Soon who is widowed at a very young age following an unfortunate accident. Young Soon is subsequently forced to raise her son Kang Ho all by herself. As the story progresses, the situation becomes increasingly complicated for Kang Ho. He faces bullying due to his background and also has to deal with his mother's intensified strictness.

Young Soon is adamant about her son's education, and she pushes him to study relentlessly from a young age with the hope that he will eventually become a prosecutor. This puts a tremendous amount of pressure on Kang Ho, who is torn between fulfilling his mother's expectations and pursuing his own dreams.

'The Good Bad Mother' is a slice-of-life K-drama starring The Glory starring Lee Do Hyun and Ra Mi Ran by JTBC. The drama premiered on April 26, 2023, and is broadcasted every Wednesday and Thursday at 22:30 (KST). Additionally, viewers in selected regions can stream the series on Netflix. The show has been receiving positive reviews for its unique storyline, exceptional performances, and captivating visuals, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

