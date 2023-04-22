The Good Bad Mother: Lee Do Hyun despises Ra Mi Ran; Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo In Soo and more star in new teaser

On April 22, JTBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'The Good Bad Mother' released a new teaser containing the conflicting changes in the lives of Youngsoon (Ra Mi Ran) and Kang Ho (Lee Do Hyun) in the drama.

The Good Bad Mother:

'The Good Bad Mother' is a touching healing comedy in which her mother Youngsoon, who had no choice but to be a bad mother for her child, and her son Kang Ho, who became a child in an unexpected accident, find lost happiness. Only after everything is reset, the story of the mother and child who set out to find true happiness is expected to give a touching feeling to the tip of the nose in a pleasant laugh.

The roles:

Ra Mi Ran plays Jin Youngsoon, a bad mother who has lived a tenacious life to protect her children. Jin Youngsoon, who raised her son while running a pig farm alone, is a character who volunteers to be her bad mother in order not to pass on her pain caused by her poverty and ignorance. Lee Do Hyun plays Choi Kang Ho, the son of a prosecutor who became a child in an unexpected accident. Kang Ho, whose mother's plan was his own life, became a cold-blooded prosecutor with a secret of his own. Turning away from his mother and running for success, he becomes a child in an unexpected accident and lives a new life with a bad mother.

The teaser:

The video draws attention from the beginning with a meaningful comment, "There has been no birth like this before," following Youngsoon's entry into Jouri Village. Youngsoon's initiation ceremony in broad daylight with Mr. Jung (played by Kang Mal Geum) among the ordinary residents is also not easy. However, as if it were 'destiny' or 'destiny', Youngsoon's son Kang Ho and Jung's daughter Mi Joo (played by Ahn Eun Jin) were born at the same time. After that day, Youngsoon decides to be a bad mother instead of her husband, Haeshik (played by Jo Jinwoong), in order to raise Kang Ho into a 'powerful and strong person'. Youngsoon's strong and harsh words, "You can do everything you want to do, but you can never be a judge and prosecutor in this corner of the country," and young Kang Ho's silent tears arouse regret.

