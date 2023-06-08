The Good Bad Mother: Lee Do Hyun starrer surpasses 10 percent viewership ratings in second last episode

The face-to-face encounter between Lee Do Hyun and Jung Woong In from The Good Bad Mother created thrilling tension and received a 10.6% national viewership rating. In the thirteenth episode of the JTBC Wednesday-Thursday show The Good Bad Mother broadcast on June seventh, Kang Ho's (Lee Do Hyun) second round of retribution started.

He asked the investigator, Kim Yong Jun, to find the last piece of evidence to catch the Woo Byeok Group after learning the entire story of Soo Hyun's death. Ahn Eun Jin, playing Mi Joo, and Yoo In Soo playing Sam Shik helped Ha Young, played by Hong Pi Ra, escape from the hospital. Kang Ho then ran away with the three and found a hiding place for them. To meet Ha Young, Sam Shik, and Mi Joo went to the hospital. Seeing the man monitoring the entryway of the clinic room, Sam Shik was certain that Ha Young would be there. After that, Mi Joo tried to sneak in as a doctor. The man questioned Mi Joo's personality, however on account of his cunning mind, he prevailed with regard to meeting Ha Young.

Mi Joo showed a video of Ha Young putting medicine into a water bottle and giving it to her on the day of Kang Ho's accident. Nonetheless, Ha Young was stressed that she wouldn't have the option to keep away from Tae Soo, and Mi Joo uncovered that he had previously undermined Kang Ho's life again in light of the fact that he had not killed the woman and the kid without both mom and dad present. Ha Young was moved by Mi Joo's words, "This is the last chance for you to be forgiven." They got saved by Kang Ho, who ended up confessing to Ha Young that he has only loved Mi Joo, which she hears and feels emotional over. Suddenly, the individual he found was Taesoo, who once worked together with Charm Byeok. With Woo Byeok, Taesoo covers up his past wrongdoings and pretends to be an innocent politician. When he saw Kang Ho, who had regained his pre-accident form, he stopped breathing. Only the final round is left for his 35-year-old vengeance against his father Hae Sik (Cho Jin Woong), who was unfairly killed, and his mother Youngsoon (Ra Mi Ran).

