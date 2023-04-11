The Good Bad Mother previews Lee Do Hyun and Ahn Eun Jin's changing relationship

JTBC is all set to release its latest slice-of-life drama ‘The Good Bad Mother’ starring ‘The Glory’ actor Lee Do Hyun and ‘Reply 1988’ fame Ra Mi Ran. The drama will follow a bittersweet equation between a mother and her son that goes back and forth between the present and the past. In the drama, Ra Mi Ran will be seen playing the role of Jin Young Soon, a single mother who raises her son all by herself. Jin Young Soon was widowed at a very young age and has since looked after her son while simultaneously handling a pig farm.

Lee Do Hyun in ‘The Good Bad Mother’

Lee Do Hyun will be seen playing the role of Jin Young Soon’s son, Choi Kang Ho. Choi Kang Ho is a successful prosecutor who likes to keep to himself. The mother-son equation goes through turmoil following an unfortunate accident that causes Choi Kang Ho to lose his memory and go back to his 7-year-old self. Given Lee Do Hyun’s recent successes as an actor, viewers are inevitably expecting him to deliver an immaculate portrayal of a patient with amnesia.

Ahn Eun Jin in ‘The Good Bad Mother’

Ahn Eun Jin will be seen playing the role of Mi Joo, Choi Kang Ho’s longtime confidant and the only person he seems to be able to rely on. Mi Joo and Choi Kang Ho are two friends of the same age who grow up to become each other’s only source of solace. Despite being briefly parted by fate, the two reunite as two very different individuals. The latest stills of Ahn Eun Jin’s character show her receding smile as she grows up. The stills show her at different stages of life starting from her school days and extending to her life as an adult. While she looks beyond cheerful in her school days, in Choi Kang Ho’s company, her demeanour gets calmer and more grounded when she moves to the big city and starts working as a nail artist. ‘The Good Bad Mother’ will premiere later this month on April 26 on JTBC. The show will air in JTBC’s Wednesday-Thursday slot at 10:30 pm KST.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Billboard Corrupt', 'Respect Jimin' trends as BTS' Jimin drops from Top 10 on Hot100 chart despite best sales