The Good Bad Mother: Ra Mi Ran, Lee Do Hyun, Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo In Soo and more star in the touching teaser

JTBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'The Good Bad Mother' released the third teaser video.

The teaser:

The teaser begins with Youngsoon (Ra Mi Ran) humming "I am happy" and Haeshik (Cho Jin Woong) promising to make Youngsoon happy.As Youngsoon prepares for her new life in her village of Jou-ri, her Mr. Park (Seo Yi Suk), Chief Lee (Kim Won Hae), Youth Chairman (Jang Won Yeong), and Mr. Jeong (Kang Mal Geum) look at her with curious eyes. The mother's affection for her children is also revealed. Ignoring the cries of her son Kang Ho (Lee Do Hyun), who became her child due to her unexpected accident, Youngsoon's promise to repeat "Mom, I'll be a bad mother just once more" adds to the curiosity. 'The Good Bad Mother' is a healing comedy in which Youngsoon, who had no choice but to be a bad mother for her children, and her son Kangho, who became a child in an accident, find happiness. Director Shim Na Yeon, who won the Best Drama Award at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards for TV, directed, and writer Bae Se Young, who wrote the films 'Life is Beautiful', 'Extreme Job', and 'Perfect Others' participated.

The Good Bad Mother:

In the published character poster, the subtle eyes of the four people, where happiness and sadness coexist, catch the eye. First of all, Ra Mi Ran, perfectly synchronized with 'Youngsoon', a bad mother who has lived tenaciously for her children, exudes an overwhelming presence with just one cut. “It’s all my fault. The phrase “I raised you like this” somehow leaves a lasting impression. In order not to pass on the pain of poverty and ignorance to her son Kang Ho, Youngsoon decided to be a bad mother herself. The tears welling up in her eyes make her think of his self-reproach and remorse, which had no choice but to become more severe if he was sorry. Lee Do Hyun will transform into an all-time-class actor as 'Kang Ho', the son of a prosecutor who became a child in an unexpected accident. Equipped with undisturbed visuals and cold, sharp eyes, he is a cold-blooded prosecutor without any emotions.

