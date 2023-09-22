The Good Bad Mother star Ki Eun Se announces divorce after 12-year union

The Good Bad Mother actress Ki Eun Se announced her divorce from her American husband through social media. The actress tied the knot in 2012 with a businessman and has decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage. It was reported on September 22, that Ki Eun Se had decided to divorce her husband and later her management company confirmed it.



On September 22, after the reports of her divorce from her Korean-American husband, Ki Eun Se's agency SUBLIME confirmed the news saying it was true that the two had decided to end their marriage due to differences in personalities. The actress-influencer took to social media to share this news directly with her fans and followers, "Hello, This is Ki Eun Se. Firstly, I am sharing some unwelcome personal news so my heart is very heavy. I ended my marriage with someone I had been with for a long time, and we have decided to support each other on our future paths. There are probably many people who are worried about me, but I will take these messages as a support that wishes a better future for me. I hope that everyone will do better in the future, so I see your concerns as support. I will continue to strive harder to show you good projects and activities. I will live diligently. Please take care of your health during the changing season, and thank you always."



Ki Eun Se is a South Korean film and K-drama actress. She is also known widely in South Korea as one of the first influencers as well. She recently appeared in the K-drama The Good Bad Mother as the secretary Hwang Soo Hyun who played a crucial role in the story of Lee Do Hyun's character Choi Kang Ho. She has also acted in many other dramas like Hospital Playlist, The Penthouse 2, Be Melodramatic, Racket Boys, Now We Are Breaking Up and more. She returned to the big screen in the film called Marrying the Mafia: Returns which premiered on September 21.

