The Good Bad Mother’s Ra Mi Ran and Queenmaker’s Moon So Ri to join cast of Jeong Nyeon? Details inside

Moon So Ri and Ra Mi Ran are back in the game as they have been confirmed to star in the upcoming drama Jeong Nyeon. C-JeS Entertainment which manages Moon So Ri and Ra Mi Ran said that both of them have positively reviewed and decided to join the team of Jeong Nyeon.

Expected Cast of Jeong Nyeon

Ra Mi Ran was last seen impressing the viewers with her acting in The Good Bad Mother and Moon So Ri gave a believable performance in Queenmaker. The two have reportedly decided to join the K-drama adaptation of Jeong Nyeon webtoon. They will be playing the roles of members of a traditional musical troupe. It was reported in November 2022 that Kim Tae Ri is positively reviewing the offer for the main character Jeong Nyeon but it is yet to be confirmed. Shin Ye Eun, who last appeared in The Secret Romantic Guesthouse, has been offered the role of Heo Yeong Seo is also yet to be confirmed. The Glory star Kim Hieora is positively reviewing joining Jeong Nyeon.

Jeong Nyeon Plot

Jeong Nyeon is based on the rivalry of two young women pursuing their dream with different circumstances and personalities. Yoon Jeong Nyeon is an underprivileged girl from Mokpo who is a talented genius and wishes to become a musical theater star. On the other hand, Heo Yeong Seo is a financially blessed noblewoman who is also pursuing the same dream as Jeong Nyeon. Jeong Nyeon will be directed by Jung Ji In who previously directed The Red Sleeve, re-written by A Time Called You's screenwriter Choi Hyo Bi.

Why is Jeong Nyeon gaining attention?

Jeong Nyeon is based on a traditional musical webtoon of the same name, it won the Manhwa of the Year award in 2019 for depicting Yeonsong Gukgeuk art performance which lost its popularity due to modernization. It is an art form that was performed by all-female artists who take up roles for both male and female characters. Yeonsong Gukgeuk uses Pansori as the prime instrument for narrating stories of war and romance in the 1950s. As the world accepted the industrial revolution and welcomed broadcasting media, Yeonsong Gukgeuk had to bid farewell. The two co-authors Seo Ireh and Namon were praised by Korean netizens for they not only helped preserve the art form but also remarkable storytelling through the webtoon.