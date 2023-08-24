The HallyuTalk Awards 2 Winner List: From BTS’ V to ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Park Eun Bin and more; watch premiere
The HallyuTalk Awards 2.0 is now live across HallyuTalk channels. Fans can tune in to check out if their favorites have won any awards.
Key Highlight
The HallyuTalk Awards 2.0 has come to a celebratory end after weeks of tough fight between the crème de la crème of the Korean entertainment industry. The fans have poured in support for their favorites in massive numbers and the results are out! Bring to you yet another super successful edition of The HallyuTalk Awards, here are the winners.
Watch the full announcement of The HallyuTalk Awards 2 here
1. Breakout Hoobae of the Year:
- FIFTY FIFTY
- NewJeans
- LE SSERAFIM
- VIVIZ
- TEMPEST
- TNX
2. Most Katchy Song of the Year:
- That That- PSY (feat. SUGA of BTS)
- Hype Boy- NewJeans
- BTBT- B.I, Soulja Boy (feat. Devita)
- Polaroid Love- ENHYPEN
- HOT- SEVENTEEN
- DARARI- TREASURE
3. Most Popcorn Worthy Show of the Year:
- Little Women
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Reborn Rich
- All of Us Are Dead
- Pachinko
- Business Proposal
4. FAN-tastic K-drama scene stealer:
- Kim Min Kyu removing glasses in Business Proposal
- Yoon Chan Young crying in All of Us Are Dead
- Park Eun Bin dabbing in Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Son Suk Ku worshipping in My Liberation Notes
- Kim Tae Ri breaking up in Twenty-Five Twenty-One
- Park Ji Hoon screaming in Weak Hero Class 1
5. Best Male Squad of the Year:
- BTS
- SEVENTEEN
- ATEEZ
- Stray Kids
- TXT
- NCT
6. Best Female Squad of the Year:
- BLACKPINK
- TWICE
- Red Velvet
- MAMAMOO
- IVE
- (G)I-DLE
7. Relationship Goals of the Year:
- Kang Tae Oh- Park Eun Bin (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)
- Nam Joo Hyuk- Kim Tae Ri (Twenty-Five, Twenty-One)
- Lee Jong Suk-YoonA (Big Mouth)
- Son Sok Ku- Kim Ji Won (My Liberation Notes)
- Ahn Hyo Seop- Kim Sejeong (Business Proposal)
- Lee Jae Wook- Go Youn Jung (Alchemy of Souls)
8. FAN-tastic Meme King/Queen:
- P1Harmony’s Keeho
- TXT’s Beomgyu
- NCT’s Haechan
- TWICE’s Nayeon
- SHINee’s Key
- SEVENTEEN
9. Daebak Album of the Year:
- BTS- Proof
- BLACKPINK- BORN PINK
- SEVENTEEN- Face The Sun
- Stray Kids- Oddinary
- TXT- Minisode2: Thursday’s Child
- NCT Dream- Glitch Mode
10. Best Actor of the Year:
- Lee Jae Wook- Alchemy of Souls
- Nam Joo Hyuk- Twenty-Five, Twenty-One
- Lee Min Ho- Pachinko
- Song Joong Ki- Reborn Rich
- Park Ji Hoon- Weak Hero Class 1
- Ahn Hyo Seop- Business Proposal
11. Best Actress of the Year:
- Park Eun Bin- Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Kim Go Eun- Little Women
- Song Hye Kyo- The Glory
- Kim Tae Ri- Twenty-Five, Twenty-One
- Kim Sejeong- Business Proposal
- Shin Min Ah- Our Blues
12. FAN-tastic K-pop Idol Variety Show:
- SEVENTEEN’s Going Seventeen
- BTS’ Run BTS
- Chuu’s Chuu Can Do It
- TXT’s TO DO
- ENHYPEN’s EN-O'CLOCK
- ITZY’s Codename: Secret ITZY
13. Best OST Release of the Year
- With You by BTS’ Jimin, Ha Sung Woon (Our Blues)
- Love Maybe by MeloMance (Business Proposal)
- Christmas Tree by BTS’ V (Our Beloved Summer)
- Starlight by NCT’s Taeil (Twenty-Five Twenty-One)
- Beyond My Dreams by Sunwoojunga (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)
- Scars Leave Beautiful Trace by Car, The Garden (Alchemy of Souls)
14. Fashionista of the Year:
- BTS’ J-Hope
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie
- IVE’s Jang Wonyoung
- BTS’ V
- NewJeans
- EXO’s Kai
15. HallyuTalk Star of the Year:
- ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
- BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
- Im Siwan
- BTS’ J-Hope
- Kang Daniel
- Kim Jiwoong
- Seohyun
- IVE’s An Yujin
Did your favorites win? Let us know below.
