The HallyuTalk Awards 2 Winner List: From BTS’ V to ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Park Eun Bin and more; watch premiere

The HallyuTalk Awards 2.0 has come to a celebratory end after weeks of tough fight between the crème de la crème of the Korean entertainment industry. The fans have poured in support for their favorites in massive numbers and the results are out! Bring to you yet another super successful edition of The HallyuTalk Awards, here are the winners.

Watch the full announcement of The HallyuTalk Awards 2 here

1. Breakout Hoobae of the Year:

FIFTY FIFTY

NewJeans

LE SSERAFIM

VIVIZ

TEMPEST

TNX

2. Most Katchy Song of the Year:

That That- PSY (feat. SUGA of BTS)

Hype Boy- NewJeans

BTBT- B.I, Soulja Boy (feat. Devita)

Polaroid Love- ENHYPEN

HOT- SEVENTEEN

DARARI- TREASURE

3. Most Popcorn Worthy Show of the Year:

Little Women

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Reborn Rich

All of Us Are Dead

Pachinko

Business Proposal

4. FAN-tastic K-drama scene stealer:

Kim Min Kyu removing glasses in Business Proposal

Yoon Chan Young crying in All of Us Are Dead

Park Eun Bin dabbing in Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Son Suk Ku worshipping in My Liberation Notes

Kim Tae Ri breaking up in Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Park Ji Hoon screaming in Weak Hero Class 1

5. Best Male Squad of the Year:

BTS

SEVENTEEN

ATEEZ

Stray Kids

TXT

NCT

6. Best Female Squad of the Year:

BLACKPINK

TWICE

Red Velvet

MAMAMOO

IVE

(G)I-DLE

7. Relationship Goals of the Year:

Kang Tae Oh- Park Eun Bin (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

Nam Joo Hyuk- Kim Tae Ri (Twenty-Five, Twenty-One)

Lee Jong Suk-YoonA (Big Mouth)

Son Sok Ku- Kim Ji Won (My Liberation Notes)

Ahn Hyo Seop- Kim Sejeong (Business Proposal)

Lee Jae Wook- Go Youn Jung (Alchemy of Souls)

8. FAN-tastic Meme King/Queen:

P1Harmony’s Keeho

TXT’s Beomgyu

NCT’s Haechan

TWICE’s Nayeon

SHINee’s Key

SEVENTEEN

9. Daebak Album of the Year:

BTS- Proof

BLACKPINK- BORN PINK

SEVENTEEN- Face The Sun

Stray Kids- Oddinary

TXT- Minisode2: Thursday’s Child

NCT Dream- Glitch Mode

10. Best Actor of the Year:

Lee Jae Wook- Alchemy of Souls

Nam Joo Hyuk- Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

Lee Min Ho- Pachinko

Song Joong Ki- Reborn Rich

Park Ji Hoon- Weak Hero Class 1

Ahn Hyo Seop- Business Proposal

11. Best Actress of the Year:

Park Eun Bin- Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Kim Go Eun- Little Women

Song Hye Kyo- The Glory

Kim Tae Ri- Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

Kim Sejeong- Business Proposal

Shin Min Ah- Our Blues

12. FAN-tastic K-pop Idol Variety Show:

SEVENTEEN’s Going Seventeen

BTS’ Run BTS

Chuu’s Chuu Can Do It

TXT’s TO DO

ENHYPEN’s EN-O'CLOCK

ITZY’s Codename: Secret ITZY

13. Best OST Release of the Year

With You by BTS’ Jimin, Ha Sung Woon (Our Blues)

Love Maybe by MeloMance (Business Proposal)

Christmas Tree by BTS’ V (Our Beloved Summer)

Starlight by NCT’s Taeil (Twenty-Five Twenty-One)

Beyond My Dreams by Sunwoojunga (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

Scars Leave Beautiful Trace by Car, The Garden (Alchemy of Souls)

14. Fashionista of the Year:

BTS’ J-Hope

BLACKPINK’s Jennie

IVE’s Jang Wonyoung

BTS’ V

NewJeans

EXO’s Kai

15. HallyuTalk Star of the Year:

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Im Siwan

BTS’ J-Hope

Kang Daniel

Kim Jiwoong

Seohyun

IVE’s An Yujin

Did your favorites win? Let us know below.

