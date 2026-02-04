The Handmaiden star Ha Jung Woo to marry Cha Jung Won in July after 6 years of dating? Agencies react

Actor Ha Jung Woo is ready to tie the knot. On February 4, reports surfaced of the star planning to marry his longtime girlfriend in a private ceremony this year. Earlier, it was believed that his partner was a non-celebrity, whose identity was kept secret, but the latest reports have revealed her to be none other than fellow actor Cha Jung Won. The couple is expected to marry this summer, with some rumors even suggesting a July date. However, the two sides have denied there being any truth to these plans.

Ha Jung Woo and Cha Jung Won’s dating and marriage plans debunked

The two actors have reportedly been dating after first meeting in 2020 and developing a strong bond later. The two are said to have met as only colleagues, later getting close by supporting each other. They have an 11-year age difference and have been seriously thinking about marriage for a while now, with concrete plans seemingly being made since last year. With their busy schedules, the couple has yet to lock down a marriage date.

On Wednesday, as per Dispatch reportage, Ha Jung Woo and Cha Jung Won will “likely begin preparing for the wedding while keeping an eye on the progress of his film shoot.” Another report cited the Tunnel star’s father, but he later clarified that he only shared that he was unaware of the matter and instead wished to congratulate the son if he was planning his nuptials.

Clarifying an update on the postponement of a July wedding at the Shilla Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, Chosun Ilbo has shared a response from the rumored bride-to-be’s agency, Saram Entertainment, "Actor Cha Jung Won is currently dating actor Ha Jung Woo. However, marriage rumors are unfounded." Meanwhile, the actor’s management label, Walk House Company, said to OSEN, "It is true that actor Ha Jung Woo is in a relationship, but the marriage rumors are untrue. There are no plans for marriage, including this summer or July." Neither of the teams commented on when their artists started dating or how it all began.

ALSO READ: Moon Gabi unveils first look at her and Jung Woo Sung’s son after paternity and marriage drama: PICS