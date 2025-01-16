‘The hardest part…’: Kim Soo Hyun reveals toughest scenes in Knock Off with Jo Bo Ah; shares BTS of script reading session

Knock Off is an upcoming South Korean K-drama series starring Kim Soo Hyun in the leading role. During an interview, the actor was asked about his role in the series and which part he found the hardest to pull off. He answered that the explanation part was the toughest for him. The plot of the show follows a man whose life was turned completely upside down by the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997.

On January 16, 2024, Kim Soo Hyun sat down with Esquire for an interview, discussing various aspects of his life and career. During the Q&A session, where questions were collected from fans, one fan asked him about the hardest part of portraying Kim Seong Jun in Knock Off. Kim Soo Hyun revealed that the most challenging aspect was delivering the explanation scenes. Whether addressing allies or enemies, he worked diligently to ensure his explanations were clear and effective.

Since Knock Off revolves around the IMF crisis, the narrative incorporates numerous technical and financial terms that might be unfamiliar to some viewers. To make these concepts more accessible, the production team prioritized presenting them in a way the audience could quickly grasp. Kim Soo Hyun also shared an interesting detail about his preparation process, admitting that he used his smartphone instead of traditional paper to jot down notes for his script, adopting a more modern approach to his work.

The story of Knock Off follows Kim Seong Jun, an average man who finds himself unemployed after the IMF crisis shakes the economy. Faced with limited options, he took a risky plunge into the counterfeit goods trade in the late 20th century. Through cunning, perseverance, and a deep understanding of the market, he transforms from a struggling individual into the global king of counterfeit goods, dominating the industry not only in South Korea but across the world by the 21st century.

The show is set to be released in April 2025. Are you excited for the show?

