The Heavenly Idol: Kim Min Kyu, Lee Jang Woo, Go Bo Gyeol and more star in the preview trailer
tvN released the preview trailer for The Heavenly Idol starring Kim Min Kyu, Lee Jang Woo, Go Bo Gyeol and more!
tvN's new Wednesday-Thursday drama ‘The Heavenly Idol', which is scheduled to premiere on February 15, is the sacred and shameful adaptation period of Lambrary, a new world superintendent who became an unknown idol in Korea overnight.
The Heavenly Idol:
It is a world that is different from the world we live in, and it means a fantasy world with magic and mysterious beings. 'The Heavenly Idol' is a dramatization of the original work or webtoon, which has been published in Naver web novels and webtoons thanks to its online popularity. Ye Ji Won (Im Seon Ja), Kim Min Kyu, Go Bo Gyeol, Lee Jang Woo and other actors with both personality and acting skills are raising expectations.
Preview trailer:
The trailer shows Kim Min Kyu as Lambrary as well as Woo Yeon Woo, a ‘mangdol’ or an unsuccessful idol from a group called Wild Animal. Go Bo Gyeol (Kim Dal) is his biggest fan who becomes his manager to help him get better at his job on Earth while Lee Jang Woo (Mawang) is the CEO of the entertainment company which is home to Wild Animal but in reality, he is a devilish figure. It further delves into Woo Yeon Woo learning the new ways of being an idol and trying to make the group successful with the help of Kim Dal while Mawang was hot on his heels because he felt that Woo Yeon Woo wasn’t being himself. The drama will be released on February 15.
The relationship of the main characters:
Among them, the relationship of ‘The Heavenly Idol' characters was revealed. First of all, the same look of another world high priest Lambrary and LLL Entertainment’s Woo Yeon Woo are displayed as 'soul change' and draw attention. The story of how the world's best priest, Lambrary, became a member of the Korean idol group Wild Animal, Woo Yeon Woo (Lambrary), and furthermore, Woo Yeon Woo (Lambrary), who has to live as an idol overnight, is curious about the sacred and absurd adaptation to the entertainment world.
