The Heavenly Idol star Lee Jang Woo and Queenmaker’s Jo Hye Won confirm their relationship

"As known through reports, the two met through the 2018 drama and went from being close seniors and juniors as friends to lovers and continuing a beautiful relationship," Hunus Entertainment, Lee Jang Woo's agency, stated on June 22. After appearing together on KBS2's My Only One in 2018, the two are said to have started dating after being close friends as senior and junior in the industry.

Lee Jang Woo and Jo Hye Won:

A media outlet reported earlier on the same day that the two were dating. They are said to have been together for some time and do not conceal their relationship status from their friends, according to those who know them well. The recognition of the actors' relationship was met with a flurry of congratulations. Lee Jang Woo, on the other hand, made his acting debut in 2006 with MBC's 90 Days, Time to Love. He went on to appear in Smile Donghae, Glory Jae In, Oh Ja Ryong is Coming, and Pretty Man. He recently appeared on tvN's The Heavenly Idol, and he is also active in the entertainment industry through MBC's I Live Alone and tvN's Business Genius Sandy Beach. Through I Live Alone, in particular, Park Na Rae, Lee Jang Woo, and Jun Hyun Moo developed a hilarious friendship, and each episode with them has exploded in popularity because of their interactions. Born in 1994, Jo Hye Won holds a degree from Sungshin Women's University. She is well-known for her stunning appearance and height. She gained even more popularity due to her resemblance to the actor Keum Sae Rok.

HUNUS Entertainment’s full statement:

“This is Lee Jang Woo's agency, Hunus Entertainment.

Regarding the dating rumors that were recently reported about actor Lee Jang Woo, we are providing you with our official position. As is known through reports, the two met through a show and were close seniors and youngsters, then formed into darlings and are proceeding with their sweet relationship. With your warm support and love, please keep an eye on the good relationship that is developing between the two people, which is based on deep trust.

Many thanks.”

