The Heirs 10th anniversary: Revisiting Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye starrer's 10 swoon-worthy moments

The Heirs also known as The Inheritors is known as one of the golden K-dramas in the industry’s history. The show, released in 2013, starring South Korean heartthrob Lee Min Ho, Kim Woo Bin, and beautiful Park Shin Hye in the lead roles, has since gained cult classic status. On October 9, the K-drama completes its 10 years. The show was directed by Kang Shin Hyo, while Kim Eun Sook penned the story. The K-dram revolves around the two major characters of the story Cha Eun Sang (Park Shin Hye) an organized and simple girl from a low-income background, and Kim Tan, a handsome and privileged heir of a large firm (played by Lee Min Ho).

10 memorable moments of Cha Eun Sang and Kim Tan in The Heirs

Satisfying love triangle: Love triangles are always a delight to watch and can be even more stimulating when the characters are walking green flag. In The Heirs, the three main characters give the ideal portrayal of a love triangle, featuring a double wrist hold, even in the midst of a crossing.

Comforting back hug: Kim Tan extended Eun Sang a tender and consoling back embrace to reassure her of his feelings towards her, and it was the purest moment one can ever witness in the K-drama realm.

I like your hair open: As she crosses the school grounds, Cha Eun Sang puts her hair up in a ponytail, but Kim Tan suddenly arrives from behind and unties her hair.

The rooftop kiss: Lee Min Ho took charge. He silenced the anxious Park Shin Hye with his gentle kiss setting the bar too high

The snowy-bye: The last scene of Kim Tan and Cha Eun Sang walking in the snow leaves you yearning for more of their chemistry, but, at the same time leaves you completely satisfied with the ending.

The store room kiss: Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye were way ahead of time, out of the many kisses this K-drama has, this particular stands out of the league.

The reunion: Tan once tried, but failed, to set up a meeting between Young Do and his mother. Now that the roles are reversed, Young Do succeeds where Tan failed in reuniting with his mother.

Bromance, not everyone can see it: Although Lee Min Ho and Kim Woo Bin were at the complete opposite pitch, one can still feel the warmth towards the end when they started crossing path again.

The airport hug: At the airport, Kim Tan and Cha Eun Sang had a bittersweet embrace moment as they bid farewell for a while, a moment that tugged at the heartstrings while also warming the soul.

The proposals: Hailed as one of the most romantic proposals in K-drama history. The scene was so overwhelming that it made every fan hide behind their pillow blushing and gushing.

