The Heirs’ Kim Woo Bin, D.P.’s Kim Sung Kyun confirmed as leads in new action comedy film Officer Black Belt

On July 26th, Netflix declared, "The production of the new film 'Officer Black Belt' has been affirmed," and that The Heirs' Kim Woo Bin and D.P. star Kim Sung Kyun will be leading the film. Kim Woo Bin, who has his star quality and acting abilities, and Kim Sung Kyun who shows major areas of strength for an in every one of his jobs are raising assumptions.

Officer Black Belt starring Kim Woo Bin and Kim Sung Kyun:

Upcoming Korean action comedy film 'Officer Black Belt' portrays the tale of Lee Jung Do (Kim Woo Bin), who is a ninth dan (level) in taekwondo, kendo, and judo, and works with probation supervisor Kim Seon Min (Kim Sung Kyun) to screen the people who are dependent upon electronic anklets and forestall crimes. To begin with, the fairly new title of 'Officer Black Belt' creates interest. Military officials allude to the individuals who screen individuals who are dependent upon probation because of the high gamble of recidivism and prevent violations to protect residents. They move in pairs with the probation officer, and it is additionally the obligation of the combative techniques official to prevent risk to the probation officer and stifle criminals.

Kim Woo Bin’s role:

Kim Woo Bin plays Lee Jung Do in the new Korean action comedy film, a young fellow who can't simply pass by an individual in a difficult situation in the show. He is a common and nice young fellow, yet something stands out about him that makes him not quite the same as others. He is a hand to hand fighting expert with dark belts in taekwondo, kendo, and judo, three dan each, with a sum of 9 dan. Lee Jung Do coincidentally saves an officer from being attacked after by a criminal wearing an electronic anklet, and afterward functions as a substitute for an officer for a considerable length of time, and the story starts from that point.

Lee Sung Kyun’s role:

Kim Sung Kyun plays Kim Seon Min, who turns into a probation officer and oversees fierce criminals wearing electronic anklets since he believes should be the kind of person to help others. Kim Seon Min notices the ability and tact of Lee Jung Do, who turned into his temporary accomplice/partner, and suggests that he become an undeniable martial arts officer. Kim Seon Min's feeling of mission and ability prompts the best cooperation with Lee Jung Do, who has fighting abilities that can curb the criminals immediately.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Snowdrop couple reunite? BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In rumored to come together for new project