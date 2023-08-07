The Heirs’ Lee Min Ho leaves fans in surprise with healthy weight gain during latest public appearance

On August 5, Lee Min Ho had partaken in an event where he was dressed as a prince in the all white suit with hair-styled and had a gorgeous smile the entire time. Since he is known to be one of the most handsome K-drama actors, he has always been the center of attention but recently, he had a visible weight gain, which had caused some fans to say things about him. In the recent posts on Twitter, the Pachinko star was showered with love and praise by fans who say that they love his new look.

Lee Min Ho’s recent activities:

On July 14th, Project M was delivered on Lee Min Ho's YouTube channel called Lee Min Ho film. This video is advanced workmanship highlighting his digital human M under the subject of New World, New Meta which is set in the imaginary Seoul of 2143, where social distress won because of severe social classes, defilement of the state control framework, and ecological contamination. What's critical is the creative mind of Project M, which is supplied with food. It treats the demonstration of eating food as a significant level diversion and side interest that goes past fundamental human necessities, and gives the presence of different food varieties, which is sufficient to invigorate the interest of watchers. Furthermore, Project M, finished with cyberpunk-style CG, flaunts overpowering visuals with more enthralling expressive power than surprisingly realistic. In this venture, The Heirs actor partook in every which way, from artist selection from collaborating to planning, story development, and production.

Lee Min Ho’s venture into production:

This is great news for The King: Eternal Monarch's star fans all around the world as they can see Lee Min Ho in different forms. The actor plans not exclusively to fill in as an actor, yet in addition to team up paying heed to representing the country with an eye for media and content and a new concept that will take over the mainstream scene. He is supposed to grow his impact by expanding the extent of his activities from acting, production and planning.

