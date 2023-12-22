The Heirs, Our Blues, Death’s Game, Goblin, and more: VOTE for your favorite multi-starrer K-drama of all time

K-Dramas are known for swooning the audience with the main leads’s chemistry and their dynamics with the supporting cast. But what if there are multiple stars in one frame, and you can’t decide which character to focus on while watching the drama because all are just simply great?

From The Heirs to Death’s Game, there are many K-dramas that offer mega entertainment with their star-studded ensemble. Let’s take a look at the best multi-starrer K-dramas of all time and pick your favorite one below!

Death’s Game (2023)

The most recent drama on this list, Death’s Game, features not just four or five but thirteen big stars sharing the small screen for the first time. Death’s Game is a two-part series divided into eight episodes each, and the first part premiered on TVING on December 15. It boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Seo In Guk , Park So Dam , Kim Jae Wook , Lee Jae Wook , Lee Do Hyun , Kim Ji Hoon , Choi Siwon , Sung Hoon , Kim Kang Hoon, Go Yoon Jung , Oh Jung Se , Jang Seung Jo , and many others.

The fantasy show has an interesting concept of reincarnation. The story revolves around Choi Yi Jae (Seo In Guk), who is given an opportunity to go through 12 cycles of life and death as a punishment granted by Park So Dam’s character, who personifies Death.

Stay tuned for the second part that releases very soon, on 5 January 2024.

Our Blues (2022)

In this anthology-style drama, Our Blues, the narrative revolves around the residents of Jeju Island as they navigate their diverse lives while facing daily challenges. Actor Lee Byung Hun plays a truck merchant, while Shin Min Ah plays a single parent. The other cast members include Han Ji Min as a diver, Kim Woo Bin as a fishing boat captain, Lee Jung Eun as a fish store owner, and others. It showcases bittersweet tales of different age groups, and the stellar cast justifies their roles by delivering strong performances.

Goblin (2016)

This evergreen K-drama Goblin, also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, focuses on the life of a goblin who is cursed to remain immortal for hundreds of years, all alone. The goblin searches for his bride in order to undo the curse and seek salvation.

The scene stealers of this show are Korean superstars Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook, who play goblin and grim reaper, respectively. Their bromance is simply unbeatable. Kim Go Eun and Yoo In Na, as the female leads, along with Yook Sung Jae, add excitement to the show.

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016)

This historical drama, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, is set in Seorabeol, the capital of an ancient kingdom called Silla (57 BC–AD 935). It unfolds the story of an elite group of young warriors called Hwarang. This coming-of-drama has everything, from a passionate love triangle to long-lasting friendships. The show gifted us with a brilliant cast that shared such strong bonds that they continued to remain buddies even after the show ended. The massive ensemble includes Park Seo Joon, BTS’ V, Park Hyung Sik, SHINee’s Minho, Go Ara, Seo Yea Ji, and more.

Moreover, after the show, actors Park Seo Joon, BTS’ V, and Park Hyung Sik formed Wooga squad, which is a popular celebrity friends’ group consisting of three members from Hwarang along with actor Choi Woo Shik and rapper Peakboy.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016)

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016) is another historical drama that features a gigantic cast, including Lee Joon Gi, IU, Kang Ha Neul, Nam Joo Hyuk, and others. This drama is a cinematic masterpiece with beautiful storytelling. It unravels the story of a 21st-century woman who travels back in time and enters the era of the Goryeo dynasty as a young girl named Hae Soo. She ends up falling in love with Prince Wang So, played by actor Lee Joon Gi.

The Heirs (2013)

The teenage romantic drama The Heirs follows the lives of young students hailing from affluent families who foster friendly bonds, experience first love, rivalries, and a lot more. This show features budding actors who are now ruling the Korean entertainment industry a decade later. The terrific cast includes Lee Min Ho, Park Hyung Sik, Kim Woo Bin, Park Shin Hye, Krystal Jung, Kang Ha Neul, and many others.

The poll given below allows you to make your choice among these awesome multi-starrer K-dramas!

