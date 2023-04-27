The Heirs star Kim Woo Bin to make an appearance on Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho’s You Quiz On The Block

Kim Woo Bin meets Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho through 'You Quiz on the Block'. On April 27, tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block' side announced to a South Korean media outlet, "Kim Woo Bin will appear. The recording will be broadcast in May."

Kim Woo Bin:

Prior to the release of the Netflix series 'Black Knight', Kim Woo Bin will appear in 'You Quiz on the Block', promoting the work and telling various stories. On the other hand, 'Black Knight', starring Kim Woo Bin, is about a future Korean peninsula where people cannot live without oxygen due to extreme air pollution. The legendary courier driver '5-8' and refugee ‘April’ fight against the Cheonmyeong Group that dominates the new world. It will be released on May 12th.

Black Knight:

The trailer released on April 27th makes us guess the huge scale of the worldview of Black Knight. Forty years ago, the Korean Peninsula turned into a desert and only 1% of survivors survived. You can see the landmarks of Seoul, but the familiar city center and nature are nowhere to be found, and the devastated view of Seoul, such as the sand-filled Han River and the N Seoul Tower broken in half, catches your eye. Legendary courier driver 5-8 (Kim Woo Bin) is responsible for the survival of the survivors by delivering oxygen and daily necessities during the day, and becomes the Black Knight at night to change the order established by the de facto rulers of the devastated world, the Cheonmyeong Group. Ryu Seok (Song Seung Hun), the successor of Cheonmyeong Group, does not hesitate to say that everything is a world created by Cheonmyeong, and that he must pay a price for a better life. 5-8 foreshadows that Ryu Seok will resist him, saying that the order of the new world is not for Ryu Seok to decide.

The new drama:

Seol Ah (Esom), a major in military intelligence, warns 5-8 that there may be unmanageable chaos. In addition, the turbulent action that can be seen in the trailer also arouses interest. Director Cho Eui Seok added anticipation to the car-chasing across the sand, gunfights, and bare-body fighting, saying, “I wanted to go realistic and lively rather than cartoon-like action.” From 5-8 trying to change the order of the upside down world, Ryu Seok's ambition gradually revealed, April growing up terrifyingly by challenging himself as a courier driver, and Seol Ah digging into Heaven with his own investigation, we are curious about the new and huge worldview that the drama will show.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 59th Baeksang Arts Awards Presenter Lineup: Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Kim Tae Ri, Lee Junho and more