The Heirs: Where are Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin and others after 9 years?

Lee Min Ho: High off the fame of his previous high school character Gu Joon Pyo from ‘Boys Over Flowers, Lee Min Ho was in his mid-twenties when he starred in The Heirs, or what is also known globally as The Inheritors. Vying for it to be his last high schooler role, the Hallyu superstar took up the character of Kim Tan. The heir to a Korean conglomerate, he is everything any dream teen would wish for. With a family pressuring him to take charge of what’s his rightful place in their business, he finds himself at a standstill. The girl he unexpectedly falls for, lives at his house and things turn even more interesting as his former best friend and now rival also likes the same girl. The acting and the overall character came under scrutiny of many and it was the end of an era. Lee Min Ho has since taken up quite a few more memorable roles and continues to be an icon spreading Hallyu further. Gu Jun Pyo and Kim Tan have remained his most loved characters worldwide. He recently also attended the wedding ceremony of fellow ‘The Heirs’ star Park Shin Hye when she married Choi Tae Joon and interestingly a reference to his memorable role was made by the bride who decided that his name tag would be ‘Kim Tan’ as a nod to their project together. His next anticipated project is with Gong Hyo Jin for ‘Ask the Stars’ as well as the return of Koh Hansu in the season 2 of ‘Pachinko’.

The Heirs began its course on world television on October 9, 2013. Since then, the show has aired 20 episodes, reached international fame and become a Hallyu phenomenon, enough to have a positive ripple effect and well as introduce some iconic figures to the world. And today on its ninth anniversary of premiere, we take a look back at all that has become of the show and its most beloved cast.

Park Shin Hye:

Cha Eun Sang would be remembered by many. This crying mess of an easily-annoyed character was taken up by Park Shin Hye and adapted to a T. She crosses paths with Lee Min Ho’s Kim Tan and slowly but surely develops an interest in him, though the difference in their social standing presents an impossible predicament. She is steadfast and wishes for the best of her family, but at the same time does not wish to bury her own ambitions. Her being poor finds her at the mercy of Kim Tan’s family where her mother is a live-in housekeeper but her pride does not allow her to be at anyone’s disposal. Though many have recalled her incessant crying years after the show, it was an unforgettable character after all. Park Shin Hye has kept up with more good performances over the many years, ‘Pinocchio’, ‘The Doctors’ and ‘Memories of Alhambra’, among others. Following her marriage earlier this year, she welcomed a baby boy in May and is expected to make a return to acting soon.

Kim Woo Bin:

A once despised character, the star is a fan favourite of millions now. Playing Choi Young Do, the best friend turned rival of Kim Tan and another chaebol son, he was a bully in his role. With a daunting presence and an inkling to finding the weakest links of others, he finds ways to bring trouble to his former friend. In the midst of this, he learns of Cha Eun Sang and uses every possible method to be annoying, in hopes to irritate Kim Tan. Soon, he too develops feelings for Park Shin Hye’s character and it becomes a battle between the two male leads. Kim Woo Bin’s portrayal of the misunderstood and haughty high-schooler was a boost after the success of ‘School 2013’. While we feared that he may soon be typecast, his sincere acting was a refreshing turnaround. Since then, Kim Woo Bin has taken up fewer roles and even went on a hiatus to improve his health. Having returned and taken up a heartwarming character in ‘Our Blues’, he has resumed his global fame.

The cast:

Kim Ji Won, CNLUE’s Minhyuk, Kang Ha Neul, Krystal, and Park Hyung Sik, who each took up supporting roles in the legendary K-drama have gone on to become superstars themselves. They are now some of the most sought-after actors and it amazes us just how many gems were a part of ‘The Heirs’.

