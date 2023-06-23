The Idol: BLACKPINK’s Jennie, The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp present seductive theme in One of the Girls

On June 23, The Weeknd released One of the Girls for The Idol featuring BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp. The song is seductive in nature with restrained synths, booming bass and amazing trap style that goes along with the lyrics of the song. One of the Girls has The Weeknd’s iconic voice coupled with Jennie’s breathy vocals and Lily-Rose Depp’s deep and beautiful voice.

The Idol:

The series The Idol is about the life and love of pop star Jocelyn and is set in the music business in Los Angeles (LA). The script was written and directed by Sam Levinson, who also wrote the drama Euphoria. Lily Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Troye Sivan, and Jennie from BLACKPINK are acting in the series.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie in The Idol:

Every time a drama episode was released, Jennie became the focus of controversy. Jennie danced in a provocative and sensual choreography in the first episode, uttered an unexpected line that shocked fans in the second episode, and danced in an unconventional costume that showed her chest in the third episode. The obviously modest quantity of Jennie's appearance in the series was additionally condemned, and some brought up that 'The Idol' is tied in with promoting on the grounds that they are involving Jennie for her huge fan base and power. The HBO drama The Idol helped Jennie advance her acting career. At the Cannes Film Festival, she was the first person to walk the red carpet. However, The Idol received criticism for being overly sensational as soon as it was released.

Criticism with The Idol:

With three out of six episodes out, people who were initially excited to see their favorite stars in the show and with the description of the show, many were waiting for the show to come out. When the critics saw the first two episodes at Cannes, they criticized the series and called it ‘too sexual in nature’ and in one instance, ‘torture p**n’. Once it was globally released, there was even more criticism amongst viewers. Besides being unnecessarily sexual, the story does not even focus on Jocelyn properly or give her time for the character to develop properly. The Weeknd’s character is ‘too creepy’ and fans are shocked at his acting skills since they love during his music videos. People who were fans of Euphoria, were ready to support Sam Levinson’s next work but were ‘disappointed and disgusted’ by certain creative decisions taken by him and The Weeknd.

