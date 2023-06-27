The Idol starring BLACKPINK's Jennie ends earlier than expected; Fans divided over Dyanne's storyline

Recently, HBO announced that the originally planned 6 episodes of The Idol will be cut off at episode 5 due to bad ratings and incessant criticism of the show. On the 4th episode, fans of BLACKPINK’s Jennie were able to witness her screetime stretch to almost 3 minutes as her character arc takes a big turn. Dyanne (Jennie’s character) received the opportunity of a lifetime when she got signed to Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) label and also got her song.

The Idol:

The Idol depicts the relationship between pop idol stars and their industry. Lily-Rose Depp, plays the lead role of Jocelyn, while Jennie stars as Jocelyn's companion and back up artist Dyanne, making her introduction as an actor. Jennie was given the spotlight on the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival because of her role in The Idol. However, from its first episode on June 4th, The Idol, which was praised for its high quality in the trailer, was embroiled in several controversies. The second season of The Idol was initially planned, but production is currently uncertain. It is speculated that this is because of the negative reviews and debate surrounding sensationalism. Nonetheless, HBO denied the report that it had been dropped, saying, "It has not been decided whether or not 'The Idol' will have season 2."

The criticism:

When the outline of the show was initially released, the fans were excited that real pop stars like The Weeknd, Troye Sivan and BLACKPINK’s Jennie are participating in the series as they will be able to portray the true dark side of the industry well. With The Weeknd as the producer, there was a lot of excited chatter across social media which died down a little bit after the critics slandered the show during its viewing at the Cannes Film Festival. They called ‘torture p**n’, a ‘sadistic mess’ and much more, which surprised the excited viewers as they knew it would be edgy but did not expect such extreme reactions. When the first episode was released however, the critics were proven right and the show got a lot of hate and criticism for the misogynistic and lewd view of the industry. They basically villainized every individual in the industry, including the main characters.

