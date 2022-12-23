The Interest of Love Ep 1-2 Review: Yoo Yeon Seok and Moon Ga Young lead a jealousy filled love ride

Based in the office space of KCU Bank’s Yeongpo branch, ' The Interest of Love ' is the story of the employees that work diligently every day, and their love lives. Yoo Yeon Seok plays Ha Sang Su, a manager at the branch who was a top-level student once and leads a normal life in reality. His beliefs lie in the normalcy of life and the comfort that brings. Moon Ga Young is Ahn Soo Young, the fourth year service representative at the bank. As a woman with complex family history and beauty, she leads a tangled life looking for uncomplicated relationships. Her outlook on love is that it is a perishable emotion which changes very easily. Keum Sae Rok is the new assistant manager, Park Mi Kyung, at the branch who used to be Ha Sang Su’s junior in college. Meanwhile, Jung Ga Ram plays the bank’s security Jeong Jong Hyun, who is studying to become a police officer. As employees who spend most of their time at work, they try to find love in the same place. Multiple happenings and emotions work at the forefront of their office life. Will this setting be any different than a typical office romance?

Opinion:

‘The Interest of Love’ starts slow as it sets the padding for the rest of the show by introducing the characters and their traits. While the main leads, Ha Sang Su and Ahn Soo Young’s feelings march ahead right from the get-go, the other two main characters are introduced later with not much importance paid to their stories so far. Ha Sang Su is a part of the three targeted managers at the bank’s branch with greedy and selfish coworkers taking their credit. Everyone is aware of his kind nature but they cast him aside when it comes to love. He likes to play ice hockey during his free time which is the only charming point about his character so far.

Ahn Soo Young is the beauty of the branch, hit on by every male employee and turned down equally fast. She has been eyed by Ha Sang Su and as he finds the courage to take things further, things go downhill pretty quickly for him. A hot tempered clerk with a high school diploma, she likes placing her eggs in different baskets and seeks the ones that are easygoing, much like her relationships. Unfortunate incidents make the worst of Ha Sang Su and her. He soon turns desperate and it takes everything in us to not scream at his apologising form each time.

Meanwhile, Park Mi Kyung’s entrance threatens the relationship between the two and it seems only right that Ha Sang Su moves on. Ahn Soo Young’s does her best to get him jealous by agreeing to date Jeong Jong Hyun, the security guard for the bank. Her family history seems to be crawling slowly, catching up to her as a restaurant owner couple shifts to beside the bank premises and that has become the only, and if the only point, to keep us seated for the rest of the show.

The goods:

The fresh pairing and just how cute they look with each other, are the reasons we began watching. Of course, an office romance and that too in a bank setting piqued our interest equally as much. Various stories of difficult customers, the demanding nature of the job and more are the points which we look forward to during the show.

The bads:

‘The Interest of Love’ is extremely slow! You will want to usher the characters to get to some place or begin speaking already while they dilly-dally their way in. A lot of pondering, observing, and unexplained wondering is spread throughout the first two episodes and we hope it reduces henceforth.

Tune in for Two?

We are not returning to watch how this one pans out just yet. We plan on catching some spoilers on social media and predicting what could be a very common plot.