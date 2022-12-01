The Interest Of Love: Yoo Yeon Seok, Moon Ga Young, Geum Sae Rok and Jung Ga Ram star in new teaser

JTBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'The Interest Of Love' , which will be broadcast for the first time on the 21st of next month, is a melodrama that tells the story of people with different interests meeting and understanding the meaning of true love. Director Cho Young Min of 'Do you like Brahms?' and Yoo Yeon Seok (Ha Sang Soo) Moon Ga Young (Ahn Soo Young) Geum Sae Rok (Park Mi Kyung) Jung Ga Ram (Jeong Jong Hyun) work together.

On November 30th, the 'The Interest Of Love' side released a uniform poster, giving a glimpse of the break time of young men and women who are in a close company relationship. The faces of the four men and women who are sitting on a bench with a blue sky in the background and are bathed in the warm sunlight are bright smiles as if they have forgotten reality.

About the teaser:

As the 2nd teaser video released earlier showed the mixed relationship of young men and women who had no choice but to argue for their own understanding, the question 'Can love only with love?' It hints at thoughts. It raises curiosity about what conditions are necessary for their love. The details in the poster are also eye-catching. The difference in their ranks can be confirmed in various factors such as employee ID necklaces, name tags, and accessories they are wearing. Attention is focusing on whether the four men and women, who have different ranks as well as ranks of love, will be able to overcome this reality and finally find their own happiness.

Releasing On:

'The Interest Of Love', which will begin the complicated love affair between Yoo Yeon Seok, Moon Ga Young, Geum Sae Rok, and Jung Ga Ram, placed between thrilling romance and the reality that blocks the trembling, will be broadcast for the first time at 10:30 PM KST on December 21st.