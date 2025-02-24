The Judge From Hell actor Kim Jae Young offered K-pop singer role in rom-com series Idol Kid; details

Actor Kim Jae Young is reportedly in discussions to take on the lead role in an upcoming romantic comedy titled Idol Kid. While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, the news has already created a buzz, with fans eagerly waiting for an official announcement from the production team or Kim’s agency.

According to reports, Idol Kid will revolve around the intriguing love story between a high-profile lawyer, who has been a passionate fan of an idol for 15 years, and the idol himself, who happens to despise obsessive fans more than anything in the world. This setup is going to bring a mix of heart-fluttering romance and comedic misunderstandings as the two characters manage their unexpected connection.

If confirmed, Kim Jae Young will play the role of Do Ra Ik, a young man who initially sings at cabarets to support his mother. His life takes a drastic turn when he catches the attention of an entertainment company CEO, leading to his debut in a five-member idol group called Guardians. The drama is expected to follow his journey from an underdog singer to a celebrated idol, as well as the conflicts and romance that arise along the way.

The drama is reportedly set to be directed by Lee Kwang Young, who previously helmed Call It Love and The Secret Life of My Secretary. However, neither Kim Jae Young’s agency nor the production company has released an official statement regarding his casting. While fans are thrilled at the prospect of seeing him in a new romcom, they are waiting for confirmation before fully celebrating his involvement.

Kim Jae Young has steadily built an impressive acting career, becoming a familiar face in K-dramas. He has played a variety of roles across different genres, including romantic comedies, melodramas, and thrillers. Some of his most notable works include My Secret Romance, Dear My Room, Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life, Secret Boutique, My Lovely Journey, Reflection of You and Love in Contract. His most recent appearance was in The Judge From Hell, where he starred alongside Park Shin Hye. His portrayal of a sharp-minded yet warm-hearted detective received high praise from audiences.

Following the success of The Judge From Hell, many fans have been hoping to see Kim Jae Young take on a lead role in a lighthearted and romantic drama. If confirmed, Idol Kid could become one of the most talked-about rom-coms of the year, especially with Kim Jae Young potentially leading the cast.