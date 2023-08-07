The Kidnapping Day: Yoon Kye Sang and Yuna are a hilarious duo in first teaser for comedy thriller drama

On August seventh, ENA's new Wednesday-Thursday show The Kidnapping Day released a teaser poster and the first teaser that invigorates interest in the chemistry between Yoon Kye Sang and Yuna. The brilliant and superb yet unusual story of a girl who is virtuoso in academics and social cues, catches a newbie kidnapper causes us to expect the introduction of a sprouting connection between the two on an alternate level. The Korean comedy thriller is about the extraordinary connection between clumsy criminal Kim Myung Jun (played by Yoon Kye Sang) and 11-year-old virtuoso child Choi Ro Hee (played by Yuna). The quest for reality between a kidnapper who is feeble and a genius girl who is brilliant and stylish gives a different sort of tomfoolery and fervor. The drama also stars The Glory's Park Sung Hoon, Hellbound 2's Kim Shin Rok and others.

The Kidnapping Day starring Yoon Kye Sang, Yuna, Park Sung Hoon and others:

While the illustrated poster suggests the perspective of the drama displayed for the first time and accumulated interest, the teaser poster contains the dubious friendship of Kim Myung Jun and Choi Ro Hee. As a matter of some importance, the breaking news of 'Securing CCTV of a missing 11-year-old girl' on a little and old television screen stands out. Dissimilar to Kim Myung Jun, who is by all accounts shocked in the wake of finding the camera, Choi Ro Hee leads him with a quiet expression. The differentiation between the two who have changed some place animates interest.

The Kidnapping Day teaser

The teaser video released along with the poster additionally shows their bizarre relationship. In the somber house, the crying of the abducted Choi Ro Hee reverberates, while the look of Kim Myung Jun wearing shades in obscurity creates more tension. In any case, the glinting bright lights come on and the feeling changes without a moment's delay. The explanation that Kim Myung Jun held the blade and the explanation that Choi Ro Hee shed tears was really a direct result of the onion cutting. As though a normal dad and girl duo, sitting eye to eye and setting up dinner, the entertaining discussion while setting up the feast carries chuckling with a startling and great turn. Here, the expression 'not kidnapping, but parenting' enhances interest in the story that a newbie kidnapper Kim Myung Jun and an imposing genius child Choi Ro Hee will compose together.