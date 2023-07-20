The Killing Vote 1st teaser: Park Hae Jin, Park Sung Woong, Lim Ji Yeon get caught up in unexpected situation

SBS's new Thursday show 'The Killing Vote', which will be released on August 10, is an upcoming Korean thriller drama about finding an unknown figure who directs a public capital punishment vote and executes death penalties on horrible criminals. In light of clever creative story, it proclaims the introduction of a well-made show that will toss inquiries concerning outrageous catharsis and 'correct justice'. The drama stars Park Hae Jin, Park Sung Woong and Lim Ji Yeon as the main leads.

The Killing Vote starring Park Hae Jin, Park Sung Woong, Lim Ji Yeon:

The teaser for the upcoming Korean thriller drama begins with a semi-naked man restricted to a strange spot. Park Hae Jin and Lim Ji Yeon, two police officers, are shown in the drama tracking something with meaningful expressions. Right now, the captions 'There are liable however blameless fiends on the planet' seem consistently on the screen, exciting interest. It is guessed that this alludes to the awful criminals who got away from the law, sought after by Gaetal in the show. Expectations for this drama were raised by the impressive depiction of Park Hae Jin (Kim Moo Chan), Park Sung Woong (Kwon Seok Joo), and Lim Ji Yeon's (Ji Hyun) unconventional transformation and the novel and shocking setting of the national death penalty vote. Furthermore, alongside the judge's acquittal for somebody, Park Sung Woong's frantic cry shows up. According to Lim Ji Yeon, "Who the hell are you? Innocent evil presences?" is a significant inquiry. After a second, the evil spirits who are blameworthy yet appear to be honest, a last opportunity to punish them, is indicated by a public capital punishment vote. Capital punishment messages showed up on the cell phones of individuals carrying on with normal lives. While everybody is bewildered by the unexpected message, an individual addressed by a blameless evil spirit haughtily yells, "In the event that you can kill them, kill them!"

The cast of The Killing Vote:

Park Hae Jin portrays Kim Moo Chan, a rash yet tough police officer; Park Sung Woong portrays Kwon Seok Joo, a character who appears to be at the intersection of good and evil; and Lim Ji Yeon portrays Joo Hyun, a smart police officer.

