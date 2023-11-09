The Killing Vote, Call It Love and more; here are top 8 underrated K-dramas of 2023 so far

It's always a mix of hits and hidden gems when it comes to K-dramas in 2023. The year brought us a variety of K-dramas like Destined With You, Moving, King The Land, and more. While some gained popularity, there were quite a few hidden gems that didn't receive the attention they deserved. So, here are our top 8 picks for the underrated K-dramas of 2023.

Top 8 underrated K-dramas of 2023

1. The Killing Vote

In a world where heinous criminals escape legal consequences, citizens over 18 receive a text poll, deciding if the offender should face the death penalty. If over 50 percent vote in favor, a mysterious figure known as "Dog Mask or Gaetal" executes the judgment in the virtual realm. Simultaneously, the police pursue Gaetal, involving three people.

Kim Moo Chan (Park Hae Jin), who is the leader of the First Investigation Team at Southern Police Agency, Kwon Seok Joo (Park Sung Woong), a former legal scholar who took justice into his own hands after his daughter's assault and murder; and Joo Hyun(Lim Ji Yeon), a police officer with 5 years in the Cyber Safety Bureau at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

Under the direction of Park Shin Woo and the penmanship of Jo Yoon Young, The Killing Vote is an adaptation of the well-known webtoon National Death Penalty Vote by Uhm Se Yoon and Jung Yi Pum.

2. Call It Love

Life's challenges can be overwhelming for anyone, and this romantic melodrama unfolds the tale of a man and a woman deeply impacted by the challenges life throws at them. As they develop empathy and understanding for each other, they embark on a transformative journey filled with new emotions.

Sim Woo Joo (Lee Sung Kung)'s life, takes a downward spiral after her father's passing, leading to her eviction by his mistress. Fueled by a desire for revenge, she approaches Han Dong Jin (Kim Young Kwang), the son of her father's former lover. However, as their time together increases, she discovers that love has unexpectedly blossomed. Han Dong Jin, a dedicated workaholic leading a solitary life, finds his world changed by Sim Woo Joo's entrance into his life in K-drama Call It Love.

3. The Secret Romantic Guesthouse

Once the cherished youngest daughter of a prosperous family, Yoon Dan Oh's (Shin Ye Eun) life now has undergone a significant change. Now, as the provider for her family, she manages the Ihwawon Inn. The current patrons are scholars aspiring to pass the civil service entrance exam and secure high-ranking positions.

Within this group are Kang San (Ryeoun), Kim Si Yeol (Kang Hoon), and Jeong Yoo Ha (Jung Gun Joo), each harboring deep, profound secrets. Together with Yoon Dan Oh, they will exchange information and collaborate in the quest to locate Lee Seol, who vanished 13 years ago.

4. All That We Loved

In the romance drama All That We Loved, a love triangle unfolds among two best friends, one of whom has selflessly donated a kidney to the other, as they start when they both develop feelings for the same transfer student in high school. Sehun from EXO takes on the role of the charismatic basketball star Go Yoo, with Jo Joon Young portraying the top student Go Joon Hee, who underwent a kidney transplant donated by Go Yoo. Jang Yeo Bin stars as Han So Yeon, the enchanting transfer student who captures the hearts of both friends.

The drama explores the unique and intriguing concept of cellular memory, suggesting that memories can be transferred to organ recipients along with the donated organ.

5. Queenmaker

Hwang Do Hee (Kim Hee Ae) holds the position of general manager for a strategic planning team at Eunsung Group, specializing in professionally managing public opinion. Known for handling challenging cases for the company, she enjoys high trust from her employers.

One day, she aligns herself with Oh Kyung Sook (Moon So Ri) in her campaign to become the mayor of Seoul. Oh Kyung Sook, a human rights lawyer with a history of confronting the Eunsung Group, chooses the path of mayoral candidacy to advocate for the vulnerable group in society.

Throughout the election, Oh Kyung Sook and Hwang Do Hee frequently clash due to differing opinions, yet they share a common goal: to secure Oh Kyung Sook as the mayor of Seoul.

6. Divorce Attorney Shin

Shin Sung Ha (Cho Seung Woo), a divorce lawyer known for his ability to resolve even the most complicated cases, navigates through the daily chaos of his profession. Ironically, his name, meaning "sacred" in Korean, contrasts with the messy situations he confronts regularly. Finding comfort in the bond with his two close friends, Jang Hyung Geun and Jo Jung Sik, also fellow "40-year-old youths," Shin Sung Han confronts the challenges his clients pose.

7. Lies Hidden in My Garden

Lies Hidden In My Garden tells the tale of Moon Joo Ran (Kim Tae Hee), raised in a rich environment, who leads the life of a housewife married to the doctor Jae Ho (Kim Sung Oh). Their tranquil existence in a house with a yard takes an unexpected turn when Joo Ran detects an unusual odor in their backyard. This prompts her to delve into an investigation of her husband, leading her to encounter Chu Sang Eun (Lim Ji Yeon).

Chu Sang Eun’s life starkly contrasts with Joo Ran’s. Hailing from a modest background, Sang Eun grapples with financial hardships even in the present. She resides in a humble rented apartment with her husband, Kim Yun Beom (Choi Jae Rim), an employee at a pharmaceutical company. Unfortunately, Sang Eun faces domestic violence from Yun Beom, making her life utterly miserable. However, her circumstances drastically change when she receives news of Yun Beom’s demise.

8. My Perfect Stranger

Yoon Hae Joon (Kim Dong Wook), the youngest anchor at his broadcasting station, is known for his calm and straightforward approach as a journalist and kindness in his personal life. On the flip side, Baek Yoon Young(Jin Ki Joo), who initially aspired to be a writer, finds herself working at a publishing company.

Their lives take an unexpected turn when they both time-travel back to the year 1987. In this era, Yoon Hae Joon endeavors to uncover the truth behind a serial murder case, while Baek Yoon Young seeks to prevent her parents from getting married. As they navigate through the past, they discover that their individual objectives are strongly connected with each other.

